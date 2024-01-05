Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 5

8:58 AM CST on January 5, 2024

Sponsored by:

• On Thursday, the day after CTA stated there was no timetable for reopening Yellow Line, resulting in fierce backlash, they announced it was reopening today

• No so Swift: 7 weeks after the crash that shut down Yellow Line, it resumed operations this morning (Tribune, Sun-Times)

• Attempted carjacking leads to crash on Chicago's Northwest Side (CBS)

• Man, 44, got into fight with another man, who stabbed him several times and then fell onto tracks Thursday around 11:22 on Central Green platform (CBS)

• Some newly arrived migrants are sleeping in CTA buses while waiting for shelter space (Block Club)

• Migrants dropped at Elgin Metra stations en route to Chicago haven’t posed a problem for city, mayor says (Tribune)

• Editorial: We’re sad to see Metra’s 10-ride pass go (Tribune)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024. Thanks to our generous sponsors and donors, we're currently at $30,771 with $29,229 left to go. Please consider making a tax-exempt donation here. Thank you for your support!

John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Neighborhood Greenway

Ride like the Dickens! Take a virtual ride on the long-NIMBYed, now completed Dickens Greenway

In a move not previously mentioned by CDOT to Streetsblog, the route features more-or-less the first bike-centric traffic diverter installed in Chicago.

January 5, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 4

January 4, 2024
Sponsored by Transit Tees

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 3

January 3, 2024
See all posts