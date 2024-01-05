Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 5
Ride like the Dickens! Take a virtual ride on the long-NIMBYed, now completed Dickens Greenway
In a move not previously mentioned by CDOT to Streetsblog, the route features more-or-less the first bike-centric traffic diverter installed in Chicago.
Study published by Spin makes a convincing argument for improving the bike network as a strategy to keep scooter riders off sidewalks
Keeping scooter riders off sidewalks would strengthening the argument for e-scooters being a public good instead of an annoyance.