Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 5

• On Thursday, the day after CTA stated there was no timetable for reopening Yellow Line, resulting in fierce backlash, they announced it was reopening today

• No so Swift: 7 weeks after the crash that shut down Yellow Line, it resumed operations this morning (Tribune, Sun-Times)

• Attempted carjacking leads to crash on Chicago's Northwest Side (CBS)

• Man, 44, got into fight with another man, who stabbed him several times and then fell onto tracks Thursday around 11:22 on Central Green platform (CBS)

• Some newly arrived migrants are sleeping in CTA buses while waiting for shelter space (Block Club)

• Migrants dropped at Elgin Metra stations en route to Chicago haven’t posed a problem for city, mayor says (Tribune)

• Editorial: We’re sad to see Metra’s 10-ride pass go (Tribune)

John Greenfield, editor