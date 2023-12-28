Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 28

Sponsored by:

• Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) celebrates the opening of the Dickens Greenway, which was delayed for years by next-level NIMBY-ism (Block Club)

• Migrant workers dropped off at Kane County Metra stations (ABC)

• Elburn, Chicago Ridge pass bans on unscheduled migrant bus drop-offs establish their Metra station as designated drop off zone (Tribune)

• In "non-sanctuary" rural Grundy County, near Joliet, signs along I-55 warned migrant buses to keep driving (Tribune)

• Man who was rescued from pickup truck days after he crashed under a NW Indiana I-94 bridge had part of leg amputated, his union says (NBC)

• Police searching who crashed into Lawndale church and fled on foot, with 2 passengers injured (ABC)

• Equiticity champions inclusive biking, boosting health and unity (GGG)

• "Celebrate the New Year Responsibly with free rides on the CTA" – if your bus or train actually shows up

