Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 28

9:32 AM CST on December 28, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) celebrates the opening of the Dickens Greenway, which was delayed for years by next-level NIMBY-ism (Block Club)

• Migrant workers dropped off at Kane County Metra stations (ABC)

• Elburn, Chicago Ridge pass bans on unscheduled migrant bus drop-offs establish their Metra station as designated drop off zone (Tribune)

• In "non-sanctuary" rural Grundy County, near Joliet, signs along I-55 warned migrant buses to keep driving (Tribune)

• Man who was rescued from pickup truck days after he crashed under a NW Indiana I-94 bridge had part of leg amputated, his union says (NBC)

• Police searching who crashed into Lawndale church and fled on foot, with 2 passengers injured (ABC)

• Equiticity champions inclusive biking, boosting health and unity (GGG)

• "Celebrate the New Year Responsibly with free rides on the CTA" – if your bus or train actually shows up

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Streetsblog Chicago will be off on Monday 12/25; operating on a light publishing schedule (Today's Headlines plus occasional posts) from Tuesday 12/26 to Friday 12/29 while we focus on fundraising; off on Monday 1/1; and resume normal publication on Tuesday 1/2. Have a safe and joyous holiday season!

Thanks to our generous sponsors and donors, we're currently at $21,772 with $38,228 left to go.

John Greenfield, editor

