Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 20

• CPD supervisor retired to avoid demotion for failing to respond to scene of
killing of Maria Schwab, 56, on sidewalk by off-duty cop ( Sun-Times)
• Hit-and-run pickup driver struck man, 55, crossing Irving Park near Blue Line around 12:58 PM, who was then hit by another motorist, not charged (
ABC)
• Driver charged with reckless homicide, DUI after 9/18 rear-end crash, attempt to flee, on I-94 near 120th that killed Rosia Evan, 58 (
CBS)
• Building crash: Driver hospitalized after flying off Edens, crashing into home goods store, Tuesday around 12:05 PM, 1840 Skokie Blvd. in Northbrook (
CBS)
• ACLU op-ed: Don’t blame Chicago police car chase policy revision for city’s spike in robberies (
Sun-Times)
•
CTA: We're kicking off community engagement process to activate new spaces under new Red Line tracks as part of RPM Phase One project
• McDonald’s and car wash to replace longtime vacant buildings at 6300 W. North Ave. in Austin (
Block Club)
• SBC contributor Igor Studenkov: Car passenger throws juice at bike rider who confronted him about littering at Harrison/Harlem (
Forest Park Review)
Get national headlines at
Streetsblog USA.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to
help Streetsblog Chicago raise $60K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2024. Thanks to our generous sponsors and donors, we're currently at $12,092, with $47,908 left to go. . Thank you for your support! You can make a tax-exempt end-of-year donation here
John Greenfield, editor