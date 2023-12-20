Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 20

9:26 AM CST on December 20, 2023

• CPD supervisor retired to avoid demotion for failing to respond to scene of killing of Maria Schwab, 56, on sidewalk by off-duty cop (Sun-Times)

• Hit-and-run pickup driver struck man, 55, crossing Irving Park near Blue Line around 12:58 PM, who was then hit by another motorist, not charged (ABC)

• Driver charged with reckless homicide, DUI after 9/18 rear-end crash, attempt to flee, on I-94 near 120th that killed Rosia Evan, 58 (CBS)

• Building crash: Driver hospitalized after flying off Edens, crashing into home goods store, Tuesday around 12:05 PM, 1840 Skokie Blvd. in Northbrook (CBS)

• ACLU op-ed: Don’t blame Chicago police car chase policy revision for city’s spike in robberies (Sun-Times)

CTA: We're kicking off community engagement process to activate new spaces under new Red Line tracks as part of RPM Phase One project

• McDonald’s and car wash to replace longtime vacant buildings at 6300 W. North Ave. in Austin (Block Club)

• SBC contributor Igor Studenkov: Car passenger throws juice at bike rider who confronted him about littering at Harrison/Harlem (Forest Park Review)

John Greenfield, editor

