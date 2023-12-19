Streetsblog Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Tueday, December 19
Not just water under the bridge: Illinois Supreme Court reaffirms the 1998 Boub V. Wayne ruling that endangered bike riders
Not only does this ruling make it harder for bike riders to recover damages. It also discourages municipalities from protecting people on bicycles by building bike infrastructure.
Goin’ to Graceland: Take a virtual ride on the nearly finished Clark PBLs between Montrose and Irving Park
The project appears to be pretty much finished, but I'm double checking that no additional concrete, flexi-posts, or paint are planned.