Today’s Headlines for Tueday, December 19

• Can Senator Durbin win more federal funding to rehab Union Station by convincing US DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg to prioritize the project? (Crain's)

• ATA: Want to learn how to become a better advocate for sustainable transportation?

• Metra celebrates rehab of 103rd Street/Washington Heights Station

• The commuter railroad aims to build service between downtown and airport (Trains.com)

• Man, 21, arrested after allegedly hitting woman, 28, in the face Monday around 1:15 AM at the Jackson Red Line station (CBS)

• ATA: The community drive behind the East Branch DuPage River Trail

• ATA: Illinois Prairie Path continues to grow and improve

• Block Club: Chicago Snowplow Naming Contest Is Back. Can You Top ‘Sears Plower’?

