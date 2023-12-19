Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Tueday, December 19

9:39 AM CST on December 19, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• Can Senator Durbin win more federal funding to rehab Union Station by convincing US DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg to prioritize the project? (Crain's)

ATA: Want to learn how to become a better advocate for sustainable transportation?

• Metra celebrates rehab of 103rd Street/Washington Heights Station

• The commuter railroad aims to build service between downtown and airport (Trains.com)

• Man, 21, arrested after allegedly hitting woman, 28, in the face Monday around 1:15 AM at the Jackson Red Line station (CBS)

ATA: The community drive behind the East Branch DuPage River Trail

ATA: Illinois Prairie Path continues to grow and improve

• Block Club: Chicago Snowplow Naming Contest Is Back. Can You Top ‘Sears Plower’?

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Illinois Supreme Court, Boub v. Wayne, Promoted

Not just water under the bridge: Illinois Supreme Court reaffirms the 1998 Boub V. Wayne ruling that endangered bike riders

Not only does this ruling make it harder for bike riders to recover damages. It also discourages municipalities from protecting people on bicycles by building bike infrastructure.

December 19, 2023
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 18

December 18, 2023
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 15

December 15, 2023
See all posts