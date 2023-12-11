Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 11

Sponsored by:

• Hit-and-run SUV driver killed female pedestrian Friday around 9:30 PM in 4200 block of Congress Parkway in West Garfield Park (ABC)

• Palatine high school teacher Robert Gillen, 53, killed by wrong-way driver in suspected DUI around 2 AM Sunday near Palatine/Wheeling roads (CBS)

• CBS: There was a CPD holiday party at House of Blues the night an off-duty officer in SUV fatally struck Maria Schwab, 56, on sidewalk next to venue

• Off-duty Chicago police officer killed, other driver injured, in car crash Sunday morning at 179th Street and LaGrange Road in Tinley Park (WLS)

• Speeding driver flees on foot after crashing SUV into apartment building Saturday around 10 PM at 89th/Ashland in Auburn Gresham (ABC)

• Bomb threat halted trains in and out of Chicago's Ogilvie Transportation Center for nearly two hours on Saturday evening (NBC)

• Modular homes are coming to Roseland to help more people become homeowners (Block Club)

• Honoring Major Taylor: Chicago task force advances act for cycling legend (FOX)

• Here is the remaining schedule for the CTA's Holiday Train in 2023 (NBC)

