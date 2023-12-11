Sponsored by Total Charter Bus
Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 11
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog Chicago
See all posts
BRT TBD: The Better Streets for Buses Plan lays out case and framework for bus improvements, details vague
For many advocates, the Better Streets for Buses plan is a long-awaited commitment to make public transportation in Chicago faster, more convenient, and more equitable.
Fifth and Final Day of SBC’s Bike Lane Week: Near Northwest Side, Far West Side, Near West Side, Near North Side
I have ridden a heck of a lot of bike lanes, and had the pleasure of visiting many of our city's diverse neighborhoods.
After trying to pick up her phone while driving SUV, off-duty CPD officer jumped curb and killed Maria Schwab, 56, on sidewalk
It's infuriating that a person who was entrusted to help keep the public safe was reckless enough to take her eyes off the road while driving to pick up a phone, with tragic consequences.