Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 11

10:21 AM CST on December 11, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Hit-and-run SUV driver killed female pedestrian Friday around 9:30 PM in 4200 block of Congress Parkway in West Garfield Park (ABC)

• Palatine high school teacher Robert Gillen, 53, killed by wrong-way driver in suspected DUI around 2 AM Sunday near Palatine/Wheeling roads (CBS)

CBS: There was a CPD holiday party at House of Blues the night an off-duty officer in SUV fatally struck Maria Schwab, 56, on sidewalk next to venue

• Off-duty Chicago police officer killed, other driver injured, in car crash Sunday morning at 179th Street and LaGrange Road in Tinley Park (WLS)

• Speeding driver flees on foot after crashing SUV into apartment building Saturday around 10 PM at 89th/Ashland in Auburn Gresham (ABC)

• Bomb threat halted trains in and out of Chicago's Ogilvie Transportation Center for nearly two hours on Saturday evening (NBC)

• Modular homes are coming to Roseland to help more people become homeowners (Block Club)

• Honoring Major Taylor: Chicago task force advances act for cycling legend (FOX)

• Here is the remaining schedule for the CTA's Holiday Train in 2023 (NBC)

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

