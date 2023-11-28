Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 28

Sponsored by:

• Off-duty CPD officer Edwin Espinoza, 35, died in Oak Lawn after sliding off the road in car and striking a tree around 7:50 AM on 95th near Harlem (FOX)

• Man, 48, stabbed in abdomen around 3:30 AM Tuesday while sitting on bench of Clark/Lake platform (ABC)

• Man stabbed in leg and back after argument around midnight on CTA bus near 43rd/Cottage Grove in Bronzeville (Sun-Times)

• Chicago BNSF Metra trains experiencing hefty delays due to ‘frozen' switches (NBC)

• Metra Electric trains are skipping 107th Street station in Morgan Park after a fire around 7:15 this morning (Sun-Times)

• 2 new lawsuits filed last week following CTA Yellow Line crash (WTTW)

• CTA holiday bus returned to Chicago Monday. Here's how to catch it (NBC)

• Metra adds Holiday Train to UP North Line

• Yay? NASCAR, whose race cost Chicago $3.5M, paid us $620K, donates 24 bikes to Chicago school as part of All Kids Bike (ABC)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.