Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 28

9:09 AM CST on November 28, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Off-duty CPD officer Edwin Espinoza, 35, died in Oak Lawn after sliding off the road in car and striking a tree around 7:50 AM on 95th near Harlem (FOX)

• Man, 48, stabbed in abdomen around 3:30 AM Tuesday while sitting on bench of Clark/Lake platform (ABC)

• Man stabbed in leg and back after argument around midnight on CTA bus near 43rd/Cottage Grove in Bronzeville (Sun-Times)

• Chicago BNSF Metra trains experiencing hefty delays due to ‘frozen' switches (NBC)

• Metra Electric trains are skipping 107th Street station in Morgan Park after a fire around 7:15 this morning (Sun-Times)

• 2 new lawsuits filed last week following CTA Yellow Line crash (WTTW)

• CTA holiday bus returned to Chicago Monday. Here's how to catch it (NBC)

Metra adds Holiday Train to UP North Line

• Yay? NASCAR, whose race cost Chicago $3.5M, paid us $620K, donates 24 bikes to Chicago school as part of All Kids Bike (ABC)

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

