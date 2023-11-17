Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 17

9:35 AM CST on November 17, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Largest CTA crash in decades injured 38, 3 seriously, Thursday, Yellow Line remains suspended (Tribune, Sun-Times, CBS, NBC, WLS, WGN, Block Club)

• A man 30, was fatally shot Thursday afternoon following an altercation near Howard station, the site of the train crash (CBS)

• Driver, 34, killed, 3 injured Thursday morning after driver crashed into CTA Jefferey Jump bus at stop near Columbus Drive near Roosevelt Road (CBS)

• Report: Speed camera in Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, and Chicago. reduced crashes resulting in injury or death by an average of 30% (WUFT)

• CTA President Dorval Carter Jr., whom many alders and advocates say should be fired, named Equity in Infrastructure project co-chair (CTA)

• CTA's Santa Claus-led holiday trains are decorated in a giant CTA warehouse in Skokie (Sun-Times)

• See the full schedule for the holiday train and bus (CBS)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.

John Greenfield@

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Safe Streets

Safety upgrades have been made to Winona/Broadway intersection after a driver fatally struck Soyfa Athamanah, 69, there in July

Hopefully her family will take comfort in knowing that her case spurred changes that could save lives in the future.

November 17, 2023
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 16

November 16, 2023
Sponsored by Transit Tees

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 15

November 15, 2023
See all posts