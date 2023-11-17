Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 17

• Largest CTA crash in decades injured 38, 3 seriously, Thursday, Yellow Line remains suspended (Tribune, Sun-Times, CBS, NBC, WLS, WGN, Block Club)

• A man 30, was fatally shot Thursday afternoon following an altercation near Howard station, the site of the train crash (CBS)

• Driver, 34, killed, 3 injured Thursday morning after driver crashed into CTA Jefferey Jump bus at stop near Columbus Drive near Roosevelt Road (CBS)

• Report: Speed camera in Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, and Chicago. reduced crashes resulting in injury or death by an average of 30% (WUFT)

• CTA President Dorval Carter Jr., whom many alders and advocates say should be fired, named Equity in Infrastructure project co-chair (CTA)

• CTA's Santa Claus-led holiday trains are decorated in a giant CTA warehouse in Skokie (Sun-Times)

• See the full schedule for the holiday train and bus (CBS)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.