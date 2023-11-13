Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 13

9:29 AM CST on November 13, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• "CTA enhances rail station access with new ADA faregates," agency states, when they're actually installing taller gates to prevent fare evasion

• At Pulse Dempster ribbon-cutting, Pace celebrates "reduced trip times of up to 15 minutes" for passengers traveling between Evanston and O’Hare

Crain's looks at gentrification pressures in Humbold Park, fueled in part by the Bloomingdale Trail / The 606

• Driver dies after speeding up railroad embankment near Natoma/59th in Garfield Ridge, crashing into a parked maintenance train Saturday night (ABC)

• Around 1 AM Saturday at Jackson Red, one man in wheel chair fell off platform onto tracks and was hospitalized, another man started a fire on 'L' car (WLS)

• Person who had been shot found on Elgin Metra tracks Saturday around 5:51 PM hospitalized (NBC)

• After crash Sunday around 1:15 PM near 49th/Hermitage in Back of the Yards, man, 25, stabbed and hospitalized in stable condition (ABC)

• Gurnee police officer rescued driver, 20, who had active arrest warrant, after he crashed and his car went into flames, Thursday night on Rte. 41 (FOX)

• What are your neighborhood's boundaries? U. of C. study asks Chicagoans to weigh in (Block Club)

• Nominations Now Open for CABDA Awards, with Midwest expo held February 7 and 8 at Schaumburg Convention Center (BRAIN)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

