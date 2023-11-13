Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 13

Sponsored by:

• "CTA enhances rail station access with new ADA faregates," agency states, when they're actually installing taller gates to prevent fare evasion

• At Pulse Dempster ribbon-cutting, Pace celebrates "reduced trip times of up to 15 minutes" for passengers traveling between Evanston and O’Hare

• Crain's looks at gentrification pressures in Humbold Park, fueled in part by the Bloomingdale Trail / The 606

• Driver dies after speeding up railroad embankment near Natoma/59th in Garfield Ridge, crashing into a parked maintenance train Saturday night (ABC)

• Around 1 AM Saturday at Jackson Red, one man in wheel chair fell off platform onto tracks and was hospitalized, another man started a fire on 'L' car (WLS)

• Person who had been shot found on Elgin Metra tracks Saturday around 5:51 PM hospitalized (NBC)

• After crash Sunday around 1:15 PM near 49th/Hermitage in Back of the Yards, man, 25, stabbed and hospitalized in stable condition (ABC)

• Gurnee police officer rescued driver, 20, who had active arrest warrant, after he crashed and his car went into flames, Thursday night on Rte. 41 (FOX)

• What are your neighborhood's boundaries? U. of C. study asks Chicagoans to weigh in (Block Club)

• Nominations Now Open for CABDA Awards, with Midwest expo held February 7 and 8 at Schaumburg Convention Center (BRAIN)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.