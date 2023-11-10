Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 10

8:30 AM CST on November 10, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Metra board voting today on budget, significant changes to fare structure (NBC)

• Residents were advised to take transit or other alternatives instead of driving to avoid traffic snarls for Biden motorcade, Bears game last night (Tribune)

• A person was hit by drivers several times and seriously injured while trying to walk across Dan Ryan Expressway near 73rd last night around 11:15 PM (ABC)

• Emergency crews responded to a fiery crash involving a police SUV driver in Gurnee last night (CBS)

• Man shot, wounded in exchange of gunfire after car crash in 700 block of S. Desplaines near UIC campus in West Loop (NBC)

• Metra train halted at downtown Glenview station Wednesday evening after person fell and was hospitalized (Journal & Topics)

Pace board applauds enhanced mobility offered by integration of on demand service into Transit App

• As gentrification pushes longtime residents out, 40 affordable apartments planned at 3305 W. Division in Humboldt Park with 14 car spots (Block Club)

