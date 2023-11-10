Streetsblog Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 10
Commuters Take Action accuses CTA of “lies” about restoring Blue Line to pre-Forest Park Rebuild service levels
The agency promised last month "we will add back rail service to [spring 2023] scheduled service" in mid-November but the advocacy group says that's not happening.
Metra: We want to accommodate bicycles on 100 percent of trains
Metra revealed some of its plans to accommodate more bikes on more trains in a first-of-its-kind presentation and Q&A on Monday night.
The Clark PBLs and bus boarding islands between Irving Park and Montrose are progressing nicely
When Streetsblog stopped by on Monday, a northbound concrete raised bike lane on the east side of Clark, along with new bus infrastructure, was partially complete