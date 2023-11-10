Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 10

Sponsored by:

• Metra board voting today on budget, significant changes to fare structure (NBC)

• Residents were advised to take transit or other alternatives instead of driving to avoid traffic snarls for Biden motorcade, Bears game last night (Tribune)

• A person was hit by drivers several times and seriously injured while trying to walk across Dan Ryan Expressway near 73rd last night around 11:15 PM (ABC)

• Emergency crews responded to a fiery crash involving a police SUV driver in Gurnee last night (CBS)

• Man shot, wounded in exchange of gunfire after car crash in 700 block of S. Desplaines near UIC campus in West Loop (NBC)

• Metra train halted at downtown Glenview station Wednesday evening after person fell and was hospitalized (Journal & Topics)

• Pace board applauds enhanced mobility offered by integration of on demand service into Transit App

• As gentrification pushes longtime residents out, 40 affordable apartments planned at 3305 W. Division in Humboldt Park with 14 car spots (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.