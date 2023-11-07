Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 7

9:42 AM CST on November 7, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Chicago Loop Alliance: Ped activity on State Street and Michigan Avenue was up in the past year to 75 percent of its pre-pandemic level (Loop North News)

• Apple Store in Naperville targeted in crash-and-grab burglary (CBS)

• Man, 23, hospitalized with cuts to his arm after he was hit with a bottle just before 3 AM on Red Line train near Roosevelt stop (WGN)

• Metra: MED 103rd St./Rosemoor station to close for full reconstruction on 11/20 for 7-12 months

Velo discusses SBCs coverage of Chicago's busy bike infrastructure year

• Chicago-based Radio Flyer wagons has the grand opening of its first-ever retail store Friday 11/10, 10 AM at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg (Cision)

• West Town Bikes, 2459 W Division St., is open and is hosting a happy hour Saturday 11/18, 7-11 PM

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.

John Greenfield@

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Streetsblog Chicago

First ever City Civics Day encourages engagement and activism

Streetsblog attended the breakout session "How to create active, sustainable, safe streets."

November 7, 2023
Ghost Bikes

At memorial for fallen cyclist Josh Anleu Buendia, 16, his mom says we need to “care about other people’s lives” on the road

City and state officials, as well as Bike Lane Uprising's Christina Whitehouse, stressed the need to create safe streets.

November 7, 2023
Other Cities

Cool New York City transportation stuff I’d love to see in Chicago

My Streetsblog NYC colleagues may insist I've got a rose-colored viewpoint, but during a visit to New York, I was impressed by the current state of transit, biking, and more.

November 5, 2023
See all posts