Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 7

• Chicago Loop Alliance: Ped activity on State Street and Michigan Avenue was up in the past year to 75 percent of its pre-pandemic level (Loop North News)

• Apple Store in Naperville targeted in crash-and-grab burglary (CBS)

• Man, 23, hospitalized with cuts to his arm after he was hit with a bottle just before 3 AM on Red Line train near Roosevelt stop (WGN)

• Metra: MED 103rd St./Rosemoor station to close for full reconstruction on 11/20 for 7-12 months

• Velo discusses SBCs coverage of Chicago's busy bike infrastructure year

• Chicago-based Radio Flyer wagons has the grand opening of its first-ever retail store Friday 11/10, 10 AM at the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg (Cision)

• West Town Bikes, 2459 W Division St., is open and is hosting a happy hour Saturday 11/18, 7-11 PM

