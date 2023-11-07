Streetsblog Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 7
First ever City Civics Day encourages engagement and activism
Streetsblog attended the breakout session "How to create active, sustainable, safe streets."
At memorial for fallen cyclist Josh Anleu Buendia, 16, his mom says we need to “care about other people’s lives” on the road
City and state officials, as well as Bike Lane Uprising's Christina Whitehouse, stressed the need to create safe streets.
Cool New York City transportation stuff I’d love to see in Chicago
My Streetsblog NYC colleagues may insist I've got a rose-colored viewpoint, but during a visit to New York, I was impressed by the current state of transit, biking, and more.