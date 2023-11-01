Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 1

Sponsored by:

• Spooky: On Halloween, ABC Chicago provided an update on the CTA "ghost bus" problem

• Truck driver driver, 46, crosses into opposite lane and kills car driver, 72, killed in Lake County car crash in unincorporated Zion (ABC)

• More than one dozen drivers involved in Matteson crash Tuesday (NBC)

• Icy conditions lead to several crashes on area expressways (ABC)

• 51 years ago, on Oct. 30, 1972, two commuter trains crashed in Chicago, killing 45 people and injuring more than 300 (UPI)

• A stallion of the community, The Pony Shop bike store remains a staple in Evanston (Daily Northwestern)

• Got a permit for that little free library? Council to vote on plan to regulate book shelves (Block Club)

• Tickets go on sale today for Metra's holiday train (Tribune)

• Learn how you can help make Chicago better this Saturday at City Civics Day (Block Club)

