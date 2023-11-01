Sponsored by Transit Tees
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 1
CDOT Complete Streets director David Smith: 2023 was Chicago’s busiest bikeway installation year ever
Streetsblog recently caught up with Smith for a recap of what bike infrastructure, much of it protected lanes, was built in our city this year.
Twitter comes to the rescue for fixing a wheelchair-hostile sidewalk
It's fine to shout from the rooftops about an infrastructure problem via Twitter like John did. But it's also a good idea to file a request via the 311 app.
South Shore Line reopens Michigan City, Beverly Shores stations with double tracks
The double-tracking project took a major step forward last Wednesday, as service returned between the railroad’s Dune Park and Carroll Avenue stations.