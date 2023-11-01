Skip to Content
Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 1

9:42 AM CDT on November 1, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Spooky: On Halloween, ABC Chicago provided an update on the CTA "ghost bus" problem

• Truck driver driver, 46, crosses into opposite lane and kills car driver, 72, killed in Lake County car crash in unincorporated Zion (ABC)

• More than one dozen drivers involved in Matteson crash Tuesday (NBC)

• Icy conditions lead to several crashes on area expressways (ABC)

• 51 years ago, on Oct. 30, 1972, two commuter trains crashed in Chicago, killing 45 people and injuring more than 300 (UPI)

• A stallion of the community, The Pony Shop bike store remains a staple in Evanston (Daily Northwestern)

• Got a permit for that little free library? Council to vote on plan to regulate book shelves (Block Club)

• Tickets go on sale today for Metra's holiday train (Tribune)

• Learn how you can help make Chicago better this Saturday at City Civics Day (Block Club)

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

