Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 31

9:09 AM CDT on October 31, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• 2 killed, 4 injured in DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash, Chicago police say (ABC)

• Driver dead after striking utility post, home in Palatine (ABC)

• 2 drivers airlifted after crash in Hammond, another charged with DUI (FOX)

• Police seek to identify hit-and-run driver who seriously injured man, 47, in Chicago Lawn (WGN)

• Driver injured a 6-year-old boy riding his bike Saturday near a large migrant camp on 3900 block of West Leland in Albany Park (Block Club)

• SUV driver crashes into Wicker Park boutique, Chicago police investigating (ABC)

• After one of the 2 ADA doors to the Ogilvie Center tracks has been broken for years, Metra says building manager is supposed to get it fixed by end of year

Metra announces schedule for 2023 Holiday trains

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

