Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 31

• 2 killed, 4 injured in DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash, Chicago police say (ABC)

• Driver dead after striking utility post, home in Palatine (ABC)

• 2 drivers airlifted after crash in Hammond, another charged with DUI (FOX)

• Police seek to identify hit-and-run driver who seriously injured man, 47, in Chicago Lawn (WGN)

• Driver injured a 6-year-old boy riding his bike Saturday near a large migrant camp on 3900 block of West Leland in Albany Park (Block Club)

• SUV driver crashes into Wicker Park boutique, Chicago police investigating (ABC)

• After one of the 2 ADA doors to the Ogilvie Center tracks has been broken for years, Metra says building manager is supposed to get it fixed by end of year

• Metra announces schedule for 2023 Holiday trains

