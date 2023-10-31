Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 31
Twitter comes to the rescue for fixing a wheelchair-hostile sidewalk
It's fine to shout from the rooftops about an infrastructure problem via Twitter like John did. But it's also a good idea to file a request via the 311 app.
South Shore Line reopens Michigan City, Beverly Shores stations with double tracks
The double-tracking project took a major step forward last Wednesday, as service returned between the railroad’s Dune Park and Carroll Avenue stations.
State legislation introduced by Kam Buckner and supported by North Lakefront reps urges CDOT and IDOT to “transform DLSD”
The bill calls for "a lakefront thoroughfare where green urban mobility is emphasized."