Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 25

8:58 AM CDT on October 25, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• WBEZ: Is CTA getting better? We asked hundreds of riders

• Workers put pressure on CTA to improve working conditions (South Side Weekly)

• WGN looks at struggles of those with disabilities and how the city is working to improve accessibility (WGN)

• Bike rider killed by allegedly drunk driver in Damen bike lane Monday identified as ceramicist Donald Heggemann, 59: "He was a joy to know" (Sun-Times)

• Recent bicycle deaths a grim reminder of lingering concerns for families, biking advocates (Tribune)

• Driver of black Audi sedan fatally struck female motorist around 11:21 PM Tuesday in 600 block of South Laramie in Austin, occupants fled on foot (ABC)

• After previously stating that woman, 23, was fatally struck by SUV driver at DLSD Buckingham crossing last night, CPD now says she is in fair condition

• Teen charged for April robberies, one at gunpoint, of other young people at Racine Blue station and Jackson Red stop (FOX)

