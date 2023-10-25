Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 25

Sponsored by:

• WBEZ: Is CTA getting better? We asked hundreds of riders

• Workers put pressure on CTA to improve working conditions (South Side Weekly)

• WGN looks at struggles of those with disabilities and how the city is working to improve accessibility (WGN)

• Bike rider killed by allegedly drunk driver in Damen bike lane Monday identified as ceramicist Donald Heggemann, 59: "He was a joy to know" (Sun-Times)

• Recent bicycle deaths a grim reminder of lingering concerns for families, biking advocates (Tribune)

• Driver of black Audi sedan fatally struck female motorist around 11:21 PM Tuesday in 600 block of South Laramie in Austin, occupants fled on foot (ABC)

• After previously stating that woman, 23, was fatally struck by SUV driver at DLSD Buckingham crossing last night, CPD now says she is in fair condition

• Teen charged for April robberies, one at gunpoint, of other young people at Racine Blue station and Jackson Red stop (FOX)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation