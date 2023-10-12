Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 12
Comfort for Carter? On the eve of a Commuters Take Action protest against Dorval, CTA announces a couple of positive news items
Week Without Driving helped people, especially elected officials, understand challenges faced by those who can’t drive
This mobility justice campaign focuses on disability rights and racial equity.
Leland bump-outs are coming in, family member of fallen cyclist Lily Shambrook, 3, addresses neighbors’ concerns
Predictably, some neighbors are confused about the bump-outs, and worried that they will make the street less safe, and less convenient for drivers.