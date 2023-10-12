Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 12

6:54 AM CDT on October 12, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• $3.6B Red Line Extension is getting $100M in federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement funds (CTA)

• Mayor Johnson’s budget plan calls for reopening Dept. of Environment (Block Club)

CTA says it provided nearly 26 million rides in September

• The transit agency also reports that CTA crime continued downward trend in September

• I-90 crash on Kennedy near Lawrence causes hazmat response, temporarily shuts down Blue Line between Jefferson Park and Montrose (ABC)

• Metra proposes $1.1B operating budget that includes major revision to fare structure

• Divvy helped fuel Chicago's post 2019 biking boom (Axios)

• Open House Chicago architectural sites you won't want to miss this year (Axios)

