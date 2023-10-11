Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 11

Sponsored by:

• After hit-and-run driver kills Hermosa father on motorized scooter, his devastated family seeks justice (Block Club)

• Man charged in drive-by shooting, crash that injured 4 police officers, 3 critically, in Woodlawn Saturday (FOX)

• Metra and Union Pacific installed new visual information screens and totems at the Clybourn station

• Anti-choice activist arrested after illegally climbing the Ogilvie Transportation Center building (ABC)

• NBC looks at CTAction's upcoming "Cut Carter" protest this Friday 5:30 PM at CTA headquarters, 567 W. Lake (NBC)

• CTA weekend service interruptions coming to Red, Purple and Brown lines as part of major reconstruction project (Tribune)

• On the Route bike stores to close with owner hitting the road for bike trips in Italy and Mexico (Sun-Times)

