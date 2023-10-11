Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 11

9:36 AM CDT on October 11, 2023

• After hit-and-run driver kills Hermosa father on motorized scooter, his devastated family seeks justice (Block Club)

• Man charged in drive-by shooting, crash that injured 4 police officers, 3 critically, in Woodlawn Saturday (FOX)

• Metra and Union Pacific installed new visual information screens and totems at the Clybourn station

• Anti-choice activist arrested after illegally climbing the Ogilvie Transportation Center building (ABC)

NBC looks at CTAction's upcoming "Cut Carter" protest this Friday 5:30 PM at CTA headquarters, 567 W. Lake (NBC)

• CTA weekend service interruptions coming to Red, Purple and Brown lines as part of major reconstruction project (Tribune)

• On the Route bike stores to close with owner hitting the road for bike trips in Italy and Mexico (Sun-Times)

Leland bump-outs are coming in, family member of fallen cyclist Lily Shambrook, 3, addresses neighbors’ concerns

Predictably, some neighbors are confused about the bump-outs, and worried that they will make the street less safe, and less convenient for drivers.

October 11, 2023
5 weeks after reckless driver killed woman in front of Ald. Sigcho-Lopez’s office, hit-and-run killing committed one block away

Hopefully this second death will make it even more obvious to city and state officials that Cermak needs to made safer, and they will take action.

October 11, 2023
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 10

October 10, 2023
