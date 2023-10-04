Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 4

Sponsored by:

• In Tribune editorial Paul Vallas, who lost Chicago mayoral election, armchair quarterbacks that 300 more police officers should be hired to patrol CTA

• CCL holder fires back at gunman who shot CTA bus supervisor, 55, in thigh following multi-vehicle crash at 47th/Archer in Archer Heights (ABC)

• Building crash: Driver hit SUV, which crashed through restaurant in S. suburban Posen; no serious injuries, pedestrian able to jump out of way (CBS)

• Route 47 closed in both directions Tuesday afternoon between Charles Road and Raycraft in Woodstock due to "violent crash," no reported injuries (NBC)

• On Tuesday Metra and local officials dedicated new Ravenswood Station on the UP-N Line, following recent opening of rebuilt inbound side of facility

• Franklin Park crews to tear down former Leyden News building, making way for more green space at Metra parking lot (Tribune)

• Banning books? Under Ald. Ray Lopez's (15th) ordinance, private individuals would not be allowed to install Little Free Libraries on parkways (Block Clubs)

