Streetsblog Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 4
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog Chicago
See all posts
Safe Streets Advocates: 1, NIMBYs: 0. After years of surreal opposition, CDOT finally begins building Dickens Greenway
After [checks watch] 4.5 years of stonewalling by some Lincoln Park residents, yesterday the Chicago Department of Transportation started constructing the bike route.
Ald. William Hall (6th): The best way to reduce car dependency is make neighborhoods more walkable, profitable, and appealing
"If you want to see less car use, then make the proposition that it wouldn’t make sense to leave my neighborhood."
Advocates provide bikes to migrants, request help from CDOT to meet growing demand
Donation organizers say unless funds are freed up from a larger entity, bike distribution to asylum seekers is going to stay in crisis mode indefinitely.