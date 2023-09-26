Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 26

8:58 AM CDT on September 26, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• Metra gets $2.88 million in federal safety funding for more than 18,000 feet of new fencing at 18 roadway crossings, from Berwyn to LaGrange (CBS)

• Woman killed Thursday by hit-and-run driver in Washington Park hit-and-run ID'd by medical examiner as Lidia Morales, 46 (ABC)

• Driver fatally struck Angel Mata, 17, as he was lying on the road around 2:29 AM on the 8200 block of W. Ballard Road in Niles (ABC)

• CPD: Driver of white 2016 Dodge Challenger with a black hood seriously injured male pedestrian, 19, in 7-lane 5000 block of S. Cicero (Fox)

• Northbound Route 59 in West Chicago closed after morning crash (Herald)

• Man, 29, charged with 3 different attacks on women, including one on woman. 19, Saturday on Harrison Red Line platform (FOX)

• After 5 years of "delays and challenges" artist Dan Devening celebrates installation of his public art panels at Irving Park Blue station

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Protected Bike Lanes

What should we do about Wells Street?

Streetsblog readers offer ideas for building protected bike lanes on Wells Street on the Near North Side, especially in delivery truck-clogged Old Town

September 26, 2023
Streetsblog Chicago

Phase 1 of Forest Park Branch Rehab will be mostly complete on 10/8. CTAction sees some issues with the plan.

The transit advocacy group has questions about post-project train frequency, ADA access during a coming weekend shutdown, and missing Train Tracker coverage.

September 25, 2023
Streetsblog Chicago

Hit-and-run SUV driver killed Lidia Morales, 46, in 5900 block of South King, next to Washington Park

September 23, 2023
See all posts