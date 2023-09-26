Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 26

Sponsored by:

• Metra gets $2.88 million in federal safety funding for more than 18,000 feet of new fencing at 18 roadway crossings, from Berwyn to LaGrange (CBS)

• Woman killed Thursday by hit-and-run driver in Washington Park hit-and-run ID'd by medical examiner as Lidia Morales, 46 (ABC)

• Driver fatally struck Angel Mata, 17, as he was lying on the road around 2:29 AM on the 8200 block of W. Ballard Road in Niles (ABC)

• CPD: Driver of white 2016 Dodge Challenger with a black hood seriously injured male pedestrian, 19, in 7-lane 5000 block of S. Cicero (Fox)

• Northbound Route 59 in West Chicago closed after morning crash (Herald)

• Man, 29, charged with 3 different attacks on women, including one on woman. 19, Saturday on Harrison Red Line platform (FOX)

• After 5 years of "delays and challenges" artist Dan Devening celebrates installation of his public art panels at Irving Park Blue station

