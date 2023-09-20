Sponsored by Transit Tees
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 20
Check it out: Now it’s safer to get on and off the 312 RiverRun from Belmont Avenue
One of the coolest new things on the on-street route is the treatment of Belmont near and over the Chicago River, by the southern trailhead of the north-south path.
Who’s to blame for the killing of a man on the sidewalk after two drivers crashed in West Ridge?
The police statement and crash report provide different accounts of which driver should have yielded, but a 6-lane street layout may have also played a role in the tragedy.
Thanks to lobbying by advocates, CDOT boosts the PBL mileage for Lincoln Avenue Streetscape
Granted, CDOT originally only planned to build a single block of bike lanes, but a little over half a mile is still an improvement.