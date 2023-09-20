Skip to Content
Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 20

7:59 AM CDT on September 20, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Box truck driver killed, 2 injured in a head-on crash with semi driver Tuesday 10 AM on Route 53, just north of Lake Cook Road in Long Grove (ABC)

• Man convicted of 2006 pipe bombing at Hinsdale Metra stop, injuring an employee and damaging station (CBS)

• Metra commuters face delays as stuck 21st Street drawbridge halts southwest suburban lines (FOX)

• How to navigate Chicago’s transit system (in a nutshell) (U. of C. Maroon)

• Police parking lot at at 3401 W. Ogden in North Lawndale will be redevolped into 65 affordable housing and CHA units, 18 car spots (Urbanize)

• 16 pickleball courts open in Grant Park thanks to $500K from Lollapallooza (Block Club)

• Chicago-based World Bicycle Relief raffle: last chance to win one of four replica championship bicycles (BRAIN)

• From the ‘Field of Dreams’ film site to a solar-system-modeled trek, bikers can find plenty of fascinating trails around the Midwest (Tribune)

