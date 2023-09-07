Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 6

Sponsored by:

• After CTA celebrated one-year anniversary of "Meeting the Moment" plan, Axios readers sound off

• Chicago Loop Alliance declares the two car-free Sundays on State events a success this year (CBS)

• Driver, 17, fatally strikes male pedestrian, 61, Wednesday around 7:52 PM at Route 50 / Corning Avenue in south-suburban Peotone (FOX)

• Motorcycle rider William Matthies, 49, fatally struck by turning SUV driver, 68, Tuesday evening at Milwaukee Ave. / Casey Road in near Libertyville (Tribune)

• Man, 36, in critical condition after being stabbed during an argument just outside the Belmont station in Lakeview (FOX)

• What was it like when streetcars dominated Hyde Park streets? (HP Herald)

• Chicago, Bike Grid Now! leads a 9-mile ride through Near West Side this Saturday 9/9, leaving at 10:15 from Schiller/Damen

• Earth Rider Cycling, 1873 N. Milwaukee, hosts a ride to Old Irving Brewing on Thursday 9/14, 6 PM as part of Ride Illinois' statewide Let's Ride, Illinois! event

• UIC hosts "New Developments in Microtransit," online seminar Thursday 9/21, noon to 1 PM as part of its fall Seminar Series

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation.