Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 6
Drivers invade Promontory Point and the Lakefront Trail, endangering pedestrians and bike riders
Advocates say the worsening problem may require ticketing right now, design that makes it impossible to illegally drive and park in the near future.
At Bike the Drive, Mayor Johnson promises better walk/bike/transit, riders thrill to a less car-centric DLSD
Mayor promises "abundant access to safe active transportation options", residents love biking DLSD largely without motor vehicle traffic