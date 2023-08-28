What’s going on with the Bucktown stretch of the Leavitt Neighborhood Greenway?

Last month Streetsblog reported that Leavitt Street (2200 W.) north of the north branch of the Chicago River, which is already a good northbound side-street bike route, is getting upgraded to a Neighborhood Greenway. On the three-mile stretch between Diversey Parkway (2800 N.) and Bowmanville Avenue (5600 N., next to Rosehill Cemetery), it's getting a contraflow bike lane to allow southbound riding on northbound-only stretches. There will also be northbound shared-lane markings and speed humps to calm car traffic.

The route of the future two-way Neighborhood Greenway bike route on Leavitt between Diversey and Bowmanville. Image: Google Maps

Recently I heard the good news that this is also happening south of the river between Milwaukee Avenue (about 1730 N.) and Lyndale (2230 N.) in Bucktown in the 32nd Ward, led by Ald. Scott Waguespack. It's getting northbound contraflow lanes on a southbound-only stretch, plus bike-friendly "sinusoidal" speed humps, and the speed limit will be lowered to 20 mph, according to 32nd Ward chief of staff Paul Sajovec.

The new stretch of Neighborhood Greenway in Bucktown. Image: Google Maps

That's only five-eighths of a mile, but it will come in handy. There's an entrance to the Bloomingdale Trail, aka The 606, elevated greenway at Milwaukee/Leavitt. Just south of Leavitt is Webster Avenue (2200 N.), which you can take eastbound to get under the Kennedy Expressway and the Chicago River and into Lincoln Park. Or you can take Webster east to Damen Avenue (2000 W.), and head north under the expressway and over the river to Diversey, where you can roll west to the Leavitt Greenway again and ride north into into the North Center neighborhood.

How you might use the new Bucktown Neighborhood Greenway on Leavitt (green) to get to or from Lincoln Square (orange), North Center (blue) or Logan Square (purple.) Image: John Greenfield via Google Maps.

Some of my friends in Logan Square also like to use Lyndale, which has a stoplight two blocks west of Leavitt at busy Western Avenue (2400 W.), to get in and out of Logan. So it will be nice when they can legally ride both ways on Leavitt south of Lyndale. (Granted, my friends ride west on the eastbound-only, light-traffic stretch of Lyndale west of Western for a couple of blocks when going home to Logan, so a contraflow bike lane to legalize that move would be useful.)

The funny thing is, I heard about the plan for the Bucktown section of the Leavitt Greenway because some bike advocates were annoyed about it. One person Twitter user posted photos of spraypaint sketches of the contraflow lanes and shared-lane markings back in June. But two months later someone else pointed out that the permanent lanes hadn't been striped yet, but the sketches were gone.

These sketches are no longer visible and the lines have not been painted. No idea what is holding this up. https://t.co/1wjUlzkpKO — Chicago Fietser (@312fietser) August 16, 2023

Sajovec told me this snafu was due to a contractor error. The speed humps were actually supposed to go in first, and then the sketches, and then the permanent thermoplastic markings, so the premature sketches got washed out by rain. "We got some calls from calls about neighbors about that. But to my knowledge that didn't add any cost to the project."

Sajovec indicated that the permanent greenway markings will be coming in any day now. "We're trying to help stitch the bike network together, and residents are generally supportive of lower speed limits," he said.