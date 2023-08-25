Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 25

Sponsored by:

• On anniversary of "Meeting the Moment" plan, CTA says buses and trains are more reliable, cleaner and have less crime than a year ago (WBEZ)

• Chicago sues Kia and Hyundai automakers after over 7,000 stolen last year, which has led to more hit-and-run crashes (Block Club)

• Car driver, 21, dies in head-on crash Thursday 9:40 PM at Route 59 and Route 12 in Fox Late, van driver suffers non-life-threatening injuries (ABC)

• ISP: State trooper was hurt after another driver swerved in his lane on I-94 near 115th Street, trooper hit semi while trying to avoid the motorist (CBS)

• Woman, 48, killed in front of 25th Ward office had just dropped off her daughter at karaoke. Ald. Sigcho-Lopez says he wants changes to Cermak layout (CBS)

• Jury awards $10.5 million to family of Tuong Lam, 61, bystander killed in 2018 Rogers Park crash during police chase (Sun-Times)

• Building crash: Motorist drove into Baladi Fresh Market store on North Avenue and Westmore Avenue, no injuries but severe damage to store (CBS)

• Parents of young magnet school students say losing busing is a "crushing crisis" for them (Sun-Times)

• Proposed Midwest Interstate Trail would link Illinois, Wisconsin nature preserves (NBC)

• Millionaire perennial political candidate Willie Wilson announces yet another air-polluting, traffic jamming gas giveaway (Block Club)

• 111-mile bike ride this weekend raising funds to offset car parking fees for neonatal intensive care unit families at Chicago area hospitals (FOX)

Editor's note: After being seriously injured on his bicycle in southern Illinois this spring, Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield is in the process of recovering. He recently returned to running SBC on a low-key basis, including publishing Today's Headlines and putting out daily articles. We appreciate all who have been supportive during this time. Thanks for reading!

