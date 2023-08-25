Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 25

8:57 AM CDT on August 25, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• On anniversary of "Meeting the Moment" plan, CTA says buses and trains are more reliable, cleaner and have less crime than a year ago (WBEZ)

• Chicago sues Kia and Hyundai automakers after over 7,000 stolen last year, which has led to more hit-and-run crashes (Block Club)

• Car driver, 21, dies in head-on crash Thursday 9:40 PM at Route 59 and Route 12 in Fox Late, van driver suffers non-life-threatening injuries (ABC)

• ISP: State trooper was hurt after another driver swerved in his lane on I-94 near 115th Street, trooper hit semi while trying to avoid the motorist (CBS)

• Woman, 48, killed in front of 25th Ward office had just dropped off her daughter at karaoke. Ald. Sigcho-Lopez says he wants changes to Cermak layout (CBS)

• Jury awards $10.5 million to family of Tuong Lam, 61, bystander killed in 2018 Rogers Park crash during police chase (Sun-Times)

• Building crash: Motorist drove into Baladi Fresh Market store on North Avenue and Westmore Avenue, no injuries but severe damage to store (CBS)

• Parents of young magnet school students say losing busing is a "crushing crisis" for them (Sun-Times)

• Proposed Midwest Interstate Trail would link Illinois, Wisconsin nature preserves (NBC)

• Millionaire perennial political candidate Willie Wilson announces yet another air-polluting, traffic jamming gas giveaway (Block Club)

• 111-mile bike ride this weekend raising funds to offset car parking fees for neonatal intensive care unit families at Chicago area hospitals (FOX)

Editor's note: After being seriously injured on his bicycle in southern Illinois this spring, Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield is in the process of recovering. He recently returned to running SBC on a low-key basis, including publishing Today's Headlines and putting out daily articles. We appreciate all who have been supportive during this time. Thanks for reading!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

