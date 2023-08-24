Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 24

8:54 AM CDT on August 24, 2023

• Photos: CTA customers sweat it out on 'L' platforms while waiting for trains in excessive hear (Tribune)

• Two cooling buses sent Thursday morning during heat wave to the Gage Park Fieldhouse, which is being used as a migrant shelter (ABC)

• Amid Chicago heat wave, Metra implements speed restrictions for trains out of concerns about “sun kinks” that warp rails, and effect on MED wires (NBC)

• CTA rider’s Snapchat of "uniquely dressed" suspect in Uptown stabbing of Edward Harold Schultz, 65, leads to murder charge (Sun-Times)

• Boy, 15, charged with felonies after allegedly robbing 2 women by force on Pink Line trains on the Lower West Side in early August (CBS)

• Despite 18 pedestrian fatalities this year, Chicago ranks in top 5 safest U.S. cities for pedestrians (FOX)

• Video: Motorist recklessly drove off of LSD and speeded on Lakefront Trail, filled with path users, on 8/17 (Twitter)

• O’Hare Airport is hiring 15 airport information ambassadors. CTA is still not planning to hire transit ambassadors to help riders, deter crime.

• Pigeon problem plagues Irving Park Blue Line stop (NBC)

CTA to hold career fair for bus drivers and mechanics with $1,000 signing bonus this Friday 8/25 at Malcolm X City College, 1900 W Jackson Blvd.

Editor's note: After being seriously injured on his bicycle in southern Illinois this spring, Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield is in the process of recovering. He recently returned to running SBC on a low-key basis, including publishing Today's Headlines and putting out daily articles. We appreciate all who have been supportive during this time. Thanks for reading!

John Greenfield

