Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 17

• Pace board "approves plans to reimagine suburban transportation service"

• Driver, 65, fatally struck Rabia Ahmad, 60, as she crossed the street around 9:36 p.m., in the 1300 block of Central Street, Evanston (CBS)

• CPD: Crash at 6600 S. Kimbark turns into road rage shooting (ABC)

• Old Irving Park neighbors say Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru would create dangerous traffic (Block Club)

• Lee Bey: While access to ‘The Bean’ is limited, our city has other public art worth seeing (Sun-Times)

• CTA to provide free rides for Chicago area K-12 students on Monday, Aug. 21 (CBS)

• High Speed Rail Alliance hosts webinar Crossrail Chicago: The Foundation for a Modern Travel Network on Friday 8/25, noon to 1 PM

• Bike the Drive with Team Envision inclusive cycling program Sunday, 9/3, 6 AM – noon

Editor's note: After being seriously injured on his bicycle in southern Illinois this spring, Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield is in the process of recovering. He recently returned to running SBC on a low-key basis, including publishing Today's Headlines and putting out daily articles. We appreciate all who have been supportive during this time. Thanks for reading!

