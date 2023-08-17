Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 17
What does the Nakari Campbell case tell us about street design and traffic enforcement?
Chicago needs street layouts that force motorists to drive safely. And the CPD needs to bring the driver who grievously harmed Nakari to justice.
Sorry, the Smart Streets Pilots Ordinance to ticket bike lane blockers hasn’t kicked in yet
Smart Streets Pilots aren't a thing at this point. But they're something to look forward to.
Blue Line service changes for Part B of the Forest Park Branch rehab – work between IMD and UIC/Halsted – start Monday
But Citizens Take Action says they still want more transparency about how the associated schedule changes are affecting commuters