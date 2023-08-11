Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 11

Sponsored by:

• Pritzker is calling on feds to help pay for a $1.1B upgrade to Chicago region's rail infrastructure including Union Station (New Civil Engineer)

• CTA: Overall and violent crime on the system reportedly declined in July, continuing a downward trend in 2023

• ATA endorsed "CTA’s recent initiatives to improve service and elevate transparency with launch of a more robust interactive performance dashboard"

• Man, 30, fatally struck early Thursday morning while standing or walking in SB lane of Route 83 under 55th Street in Clarendon Hills (ABC)

• Driver crashes into power pole causing road closure in Alsip (CBS)

• Chicago police policies on searching pedestrians, vehicles need a new review, activists say (Sun-Times)

• Officials unveil first Pace Pulse Dempster Line bus stop in Des Plaines before Sunday "sneak preview" service from Evanston to O'Hare starts

• Daily Northwestern: The Chicago area has one of America’s most robust transportation networks. Here’s how NU students can use it.

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Editor's note: After being seriously injured on his bicycle in southern Illinois this spring, Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield is in the process of recovering. He recently returned to running SBC on a low-key basis, including publishing Today's Headlines and putting out daily articles. We appreciate all who have been supportive during this time. Thanks for reading!

