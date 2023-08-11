Skip to Content
Today's Headlines for Friday, August 11

8:55 AM CDT on August 11, 2023

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Pritzker is calling on feds to help pay for a $1.1B upgrade to Chicago region's rail infrastructure including Union Station (New Civil Engineer)

• CTA: Overall and violent crime on the system reportedly declined in July, continuing a downward trend in 2023

ATA endorsed "CTA’s recent initiatives to improve service and elevate transparency with launch of a more robust interactive performance dashboard"

• Man, 30, fatally struck early Thursday morning while standing or walking in SB lane of Route 83 under 55th Street in Clarendon Hills (ABC)

• Driver crashes into power pole causing road closure in Alsip (CBS)

• Chicago police policies on searching pedestrians, vehicles need a new review, activists say (Sun-Times)

• Officials unveil first Pace Pulse Dempster Line bus stop in Des Plaines before Sunday "sneak preview" service from Evanston to O'Hare starts

• Daily Northwestern: The Chicago area has one of America’s most robust transportation networks. Here’s how NU students can use it.

Editor's note: After being seriously injured on his bicycle in southern Illinois this spring, Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield is in the process of recovering. He recently returned to running SBC on a low-key basis, including publishing Today's Headlines and putting out daily articles. We appreciate all who have been supportive during this time. Thanks for reading!

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Protected Bike Lanes

Enthusiasm for curbs: Advocates applaud CDOT’s upgrades to protected lanes, suggest more improvements

August 11, 2023
reimagining public safety

RTA explores holistic approaches to safety on transit

Feedback from the meeting will inform a cross-sector safety summit with RTA, the city, the Chicago Community Trust and Elevated Chicago later this year.

August 11, 2023
Bike Network

Commissioner Biagi and Ald. La Spata discuss how aldermanic prerogative affects bikeway installation

They argue that developing a cohort of bike-friendly alders and wards, plus the Chicago Cycling Strategy, will help create a citywide, connected bike network.

August 10, 2023
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 10

August 10, 2023
