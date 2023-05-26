Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 26

Permanent outdoor dining expansion proposed by Mayor Johnson after COVID-era rules lapse (Block Club)

Shellie Games, 56, died after Wednesday 2-vehicle crash at U.S. 20 and Wagner Road in Porter, IN (Tribune)

Man rescued from burning car by Good Samaritans after fiery crash on 200 block of S. Harlem Ave. in Oak Park (NBS)

Crash including CTA bus leaves 3 injured on 4800 block of West Jackson Street in Austin (CBS)

I-80/94 truck crash spills sheets of plywood onto road in NW Indiana, blocking traffic (ABC)

Sick of potholes, Roscoe Village 10-year-old writes letter to alderman pleading for alley to be repaved (Block Club)

Chicago getaway guide: For low to no cost thrills, take a walk or bike ride along the 18 mile-long Lakefront Trail (AXIOS)

Michele Clark Scholarship 5K Run/Walk/Bike takes place Saturday morning at Columbus Park, 5701 W. Jackson (Block Club)

You can celebrate Promontory Point’s 86th birthday, new landmark status at Saturday’s Point Day (Block Club)

Editor’s note: After being seriously injured on his bicycle in southern Illinois on April 21, Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield is in the process of recovering. He has returned to running SBC on a low-key basis this week, including publishing Today’s Headlines and occasionally putting out original articles. We appreciate all who have been supportive during this time. Thanks for reading!

