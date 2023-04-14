Today’s Headlines for Friday, April14
- During a time of unreliable transit and multiple highway projects, WBEZ survey asks about your commute habits
- Driver killed after crashing and being ejected from vehicle in the outbound lanes of Dan Ryan at 28th Street (NBC)
- Police release image of car whose driver struck Tracy Burton, 55, at Jackson/Laramie and fled (CBS)
- An update on the current Red and Purple Modernization project (NBC)
- What should we use the space under the reconstructed north Red Line for? Psst… parks not parking (Crain’s)
- 17 state-owned Siemens Venture business-class cars are now hosting passengers on Midwest Amtrak routes (Trains.com)
- New housing planned next to Palatine Metra, replacing the legendary, questionably named music venue Durty Nellie’s (TRD)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great spring.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago