Today’s Headlines for Friday, April14

During a time of unreliable transit and multiple highway projects, WBEZ survey asks about your commute habits

Driver killed after crashing and being ejected from vehicle in the outbound lanes of Dan Ryan at 28th Street (NBC)

Police release image of car whose driver struck Tracy Burton, 55, at Jackson/Laramie and fled (CBS)

An update on the current Red and Purple Modernization project (NBC)

What should we use the space under the reconstructed north Red Line for? Psst… parks not parking (Crain’s)

17 state-owned Siemens Venture business-class cars are now hosting passengers on Midwest Amtrak routes (Trains.com)

New housing planned next to Palatine Metra, replacing the legendary, questionably named music venue Durty Nellie’s ( TRD

