Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 3

Candidates weigh in on One Central megadevelopment plan, including dubious “transit hub” (Crain’s)

Driver strikes another vehicle head-on near 21st/Ashland, then crashes into house, no serious injuries (ABC)

North Chicago man charged with DUI months after being badly injured in crash (Tribune)

After Wood Dale alder warned highway chief Route 83 near his home was dangerous, trucker destroyed home (NBC)

The CTA is adding tactile bus stop signs along #3 and #82 routes, bringing the signs to a total of 14 bus routes

The CTA seeks community input on new artwork for 18th Pink Line station

Out our Front Door Hootenany Fundraiser Tuesday 4/11, 7 PM at Metropolitan Brewing, 3057 N. Rockwell

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great spring.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago