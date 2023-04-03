Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 3

  • Candidates weigh in on One Central megadevelopment plan, including dubious “transit hub” (Crain’s)
  • Driver strikes another vehicle head-on near 21st/Ashland, then crashes into house, no serious injuries (ABC)
  • North Chicago man charged with DUI months after being badly injured in crash (Tribune)
  • After Wood Dale alder warned highway chief Route 83 near his home was dangerous, trucker destroyed home (NBC)
  • The CTA is adding tactile bus stop signs along #3 and #82 routes, bringing the signs to a total of 14 bus routes
  • The CTA seeks community input on new artwork for 18th Pink Line station
  • Out our Front Door Hootenany Fundraiser Tuesday 4/11, 7 PM at Metropolitan Brewing, 3057 N. Rockwell

Thanks for your support, and have a great spring.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago