Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 21

Driver in custody after fatally striking Bernadita Libot, 72, in 9200 block of Harlem in Morton Grove (CBS)

Teen driver fleeing police runs over Waukegan man who had been on hood of her car (ABC)

Allegedly drunk driver struck 3 vehicles in Yorkville, caused 4 drivers to veer into creek (NBC)

UP-NW service has resumed after being halted near Barrington due to track obstruction this morning (CBS)

Metra has started two-year $14.5M construction project at its Homewood Station (NWI Times)

U. of Chicago celebrates Pedestrian Safety Week by telling people to wave red flags to ask drivers not to hit them

On the third anniversary of COVID, Sun-Times runs gallery of streets emptied during Stay at Home

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great spring.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago