Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 21

  • Driver in custody after fatally striking Bernadita Libot, 72, in 9200 block of Harlem in Morton Grove (CBS)
  • Teen driver fleeing police runs over Waukegan man who had been on hood of her car (ABC)
  • Allegedly drunk driver struck 3 vehicles in Yorkville, caused 4 drivers to veer into creek (NBC)
  • UP-NW service has resumed after being halted near Barrington due to track obstruction this morning (CBS)
  • Metra has started two-year $14.5M construction project at its Homewood Station (NWI Times)
  • U. of Chicago celebrates Pedestrian Safety Week by telling people to wave red flags to ask drivers not to hit them
  • On the third anniversary of COVID, Sun-Times runs gallery of streets emptied during Stay at Home

donate button

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great spring.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago