Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 21
- Driver in custody after fatally striking Bernadita Libot, 72, in 9200 block of Harlem in Morton Grove (CBS)
- Teen driver fleeing police runs over Waukegan man who had been on hood of her car (ABC)
- Allegedly drunk driver struck 3 vehicles in Yorkville, caused 4 drivers to veer into creek (NBC)
- UP-NW service has resumed after being halted near Barrington due to track obstruction this morning (CBS)
- Metra has started two-year $14.5M construction project at its Homewood Station (NWI Times)
- U. of Chicago celebrates Pedestrian Safety Week by telling people to wave red flags to ask drivers not to hit them
- On the third anniversary of COVID, Sun-Times runs gallery of streets emptied during Stay at Home
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great spring.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago