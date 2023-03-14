Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 14, 2023

  • How Paul Vallas, Brandon Johnson would address public transportation issues (NBC)
  • Activists, riders call for added security measures on CTA trains and buses after string of recent crimes (NBC)
  • CPD: Samantha Maldonado, 26, was stabbed to death on Adams/Wabash platform by ex-boyfriend (ABC)
  • Police seek male who kicked man, 22, in head and stole phone on 2/22 on Green Line near Clinton (FOX)
  • Family, police seek answers after Ben Jorgenson, 35, killed in Streamwood hit-and-run car crash (NBC)
  • 3 in custody after driver of stolen vehicle crashes into squad car, injuring 2 officers at 38th Pl./Cottage Grove (ABC)
  • 2 suspects plead not guilty to charges in Chicago street racing crash that killed pedestrian Shawman Meireis, 40 (ABC)
  • National Shared Mobility Summit takes place May 2-4 at Merchandise Mart

