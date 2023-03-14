Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 14, 2023

How Paul Vallas, Brandon Johnson would address public transportation issues (NBC)

Activists, riders call for added security measures on CTA trains and buses after string of recent crimes (NBC)

CPD: Samantha Maldonado, 26, was stabbed to death on Adams/Wabash platform by ex-boyfriend (ABC)

Police seek male who kicked man, 22, in head and stole phone on 2/22 on Green Line near Clinton (FOX)

Family, police seek answers after Ben Jorgenson, 35, killed in Streamwood hit-and-run car crash (NBC)

3 in custody after driver of stolen vehicle crashes into squad car, injuring 2 officers at 38th Pl./Cottage Grove (ABC)

2 suspects plead not guilty to charges in Chicago street racing crash that killed pedestrian Shawman Meireis, 40 (ABC)

National Shared Mobility Summit takes place May 2-4 at Merchandise Mart

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great spring.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago