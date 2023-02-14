Today’s Headlines for Tuesday for Tuesday, February 14

ATA, Commuters Take Action, and Ald. Vasquez weigh in on how to save the ‘L’ (Chicago Magazine)

CTA safety and reliability: Here’s what Chicago mayoral hopefuls had to say at our mayoral candidate forum (NBC)

CTA, Pace to launch joint, unlimited-ride passes February 20, merging day and multiday pass programs (Sun-Times)

Relatives, neighbor remember Donald Carter Sr., killed in crash with 13-year-olds driving stolen car in Robbins (NBC)

Shots fired following verbal altercation during Monday PM rush on Red Line train near Garfield, no injuries (FOX)

Logan Square land trust gets $5M state grant to buy and fix up properties to help slow housing displacement (Block Club)

NIU students weigh in on whether DeKalb should have a Metra station (Northern Star)

