Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 9

Johnson’s education plan includes year-round free CTA rides for CPS students (Sun-Times)

Garcia in mayoral debate: “I am deeply disappointed and pissed off that buses are dirty, trains are filthy” (Tribune)

7-Eleven ordered to pay $91M to man who lost legs after a driver pinned him against Bensenville storefront (Sun-Times)

Second person charged with shooting woman on Red Line near Lake stop in August (CBS)

Block Club looks at Equiticity’s Mobility Opportunities Fund program to help North Lawndale resident buy bikes and e-cars

Building with 33 units, 16 car spots planned for hardware store site near Lakeview’s Belmont station (YIMBY)

MNBC’s Chris Hayes discusses how he used to use a bicycle for transportation in Chicago, including during the winter

Vigil honoring Tyre Nichols, who rode skateboards, to be held Friday 5 PM at Grant Park skate park (Block Club)

