Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 9
- Johnson’s education plan includes year-round free CTA rides for CPS students (Sun-Times)
- Garcia in mayoral debate: “I am deeply disappointed and pissed off that buses are dirty, trains are filthy” (Tribune)
- 7-Eleven ordered to pay $91M to man who lost legs after a driver pinned him against Bensenville storefront (Sun-Times)
- Second person charged with shooting woman on Red Line near Lake stop in August (CBS)
- Block Club looks at Equiticity’s Mobility Opportunities Fund program to help North Lawndale resident buy bikes and e-cars
- Building with 33 units, 16 car spots planned for hardware store site near Lakeview’s Belmont station (YIMBY)
- MNBC’s Chris Hayes discusses how he used to use a bicycle for transportation in Chicago, including during the winter
- Vigil honoring Tyre Nichols, who rode skateboards, to be held Friday 5 PM at Grant Park skate park (Block Club)
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago