Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 24

Trans former bus driver sues CTA, union for discrimination and wrongful termination (WTTW)

Long-delayed Ravenswood Metra station renovation could be done by spring (Block Club)

Driver fatally struck pedestrian at 33rd Pl./Cicero Ave., a month after man was killed on 1100 block of S. Cicero (ABC)

Hit-and-run driver struck and critically injured trucker, 25, next to his disabled vehicle near O’Hare (ABC)

3 hurt after SUV driver ran red light early Tuesday morning on 600 block on N. Cicero in Austin (FOX)

Groundbreaking for 222 new apartments, upgrades to 184 affordable units at Roosevelt Square development (Block Club)

U. of Chicago dean John Boyer discusses his love of biking and shares his favorite bike routes in Chicago (Maroon)

