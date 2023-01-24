Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 24
- Trans former bus driver sues CTA, union for discrimination and wrongful termination (WTTW)
- Long-delayed Ravenswood Metra station renovation could be done by spring (Block Club)
- Driver fatally struck pedestrian at 33rd Pl./Cicero Ave., a month after man was killed on 1100 block of S. Cicero (ABC)
- Hit-and-run driver struck and critically injured trucker, 25, next to his disabled vehicle near O’Hare (ABC)
- 3 hurt after SUV driver ran red light early Tuesday morning on 600 block on N. Cicero in Austin (FOX)
- Groundbreaking for 222 new apartments, upgrades to 184 affordable units at Roosevelt Square development (Block Club)
- U. of Chicago dean John Boyer discusses his love of biking and shares his favorite bike routes in Chicago (Maroon)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great new year.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago