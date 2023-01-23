Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 23
- Sun-Times editorial: To boost Metra ridership, integrate fares with CTA
- Avondale Blue Line station, which was rehabbed w/o adding an elevator, is finally getting one (Block Club)
- 2 dead, 5 seriously hurt in crash 2 AM Sunday on the Dan Ryan near 47th (WGN)
- Driver killed, 3 injured Sunday morning after crashing SUV crashed into CFD truck on I-55 near Pulaski (ABC)
- Hit-and-run driver struck another vehicle in River North, injuring 6 people, including 4 peds, 1 critically (ABC)
- 2 police officers injured in crash with driver of stolen vehicle at 62nd/Pulaski in West Lawn (ABC)
- Man shot while trying to rob another man who likely illegally brought a gun on the ‘L’ (FOX)
- RideReel app developer hopes to produce weekly reports close-calls on bikes (Block Club)
- DCASE, CDOT, and CTA issue request for qualifications for public art for new State/Lake station
- Why aren’t more kids walking and biking to school? Urban planning encourages parents to drive them (Herald)
- Safe Streets for All mayoral forum Sat. 1/28, 2-4 PM, at UIC’s Student Center West, 828 S. Wolcott Ave.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great new year.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago