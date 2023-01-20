Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 20
- During last night’s mayoral debate, all candidates except Lightfoot decried the state of CTA (Tribune)
- Bike Lane Uprising says Lightfoot’s announcement of better bikeway enforcement is all about politics (WGN)
- Car driver, 27, died after striking semi on I-88 near Mitchell Road, 2nd such case this week (FOX)
- Man, 19, in critical condition after he crashed car into stolen truck and its driver shot him in chest (NBC)
- Petition launched against Dunkin’ Donuts drive-through next to Finkl Academy elementary in Little Village
- Gillman’s Hardware owner blames Amazon, property taxes, and bike lanes for decision to close (Block Club)
- Send healing thoughts to ex-anti-bike columnist John Kass, recovering from quadruple bypass, stroke (WGN)
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago