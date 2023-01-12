Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 12

Letter: Beware of boondoggles like One Central and Soldier Field upgrade that sound too absurd to be funded (Sun-Times)

Former MPC head MarySue Barrett is tired of smoking on trains, wants CTA to pilot Transit Ambassadors

Maribel Macedo and Armando Sanchez, owners of Isel’s Cleaners, died in a 21-car pileup on New Year’s Day in Florida (Block Club)

4 people injured, 2 seriously, when Jeep and pickup drivers collided early this morning in 4000 block of S. Cicero

Hit-and-run driver of black sedan critically injured pedestrian at 71st/Wentworth in Englewood (CBS)

Chicago Reader talks to Elevated Chicago about its efforts to promoted equitable transit-oriented development

Milwaukee between Western and Central Park would become “special character overlay district” under DPD plan (Block Club)

UIC helped conduct study on “Intended cycling frequency and the role of happiness and environmental friendliness after COVID-19”

Bike Grid holds Bike Jam ride to call for permanently pedestrianizing Fulton Market, meeting Sunday 1/15, 11 AM at Bartleme Park

