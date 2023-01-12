Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 12
- Letter: Beware of boondoggles like One Central and Soldier Field upgrade that sound too absurd to be funded (Sun-Times)
- Former MPC head MarySue Barrett is tired of smoking on trains, wants CTA to pilot Transit Ambassadors
- Maribel Macedo and Armando Sanchez, owners of Isel’s Cleaners, died in a 21-car pileup on New Year’s Day in Florida (Block Club)
- 4 people injured, 2 seriously, when Jeep and pickup drivers collided early this morning in 4000 block of S. Cicero
- Hit-and-run driver of black sedan critically injured pedestrian at 71st/Wentworth in Englewood (CBS)
- Chicago Reader talks to Elevated Chicago about its efforts to promoted equitable transit-oriented development
- Milwaukee between Western and Central Park would become “special character overlay district” under DPD plan (Block Club)
- UIC helped conduct study on “Intended cycling frequency and the role of happiness and environmental friendliness after COVID-19”
- Bike Grid holds Bike Jam ride to call for permanently pedestrianizing Fulton Market, meeting Sunday 1/15, 11 AM at Bartleme Park
