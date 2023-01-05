9 years for Sophie Allen’s killer is a rare example of serious consequences for a hit-and-run

It’s extremely rare for hit-and-run perpetrators to be arrested in Chicago, let alone for them to face substantial jail time for their actions. So it’s notable that the repeat DUI offender who fatally struck cancer survivor Sophie Allen, 27, last year and heartlessly fled the scene without rendering aid has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Allen’s case was particularly tragic because she had been given a new lease on life shortly before the crash, only to have it stolen from her. She completed her breast cancer treatment in June 2021, and was engaged to be married. A native of Cary, Carolina, she had relocated to Orlando to be with her fiance. “I was diagnosed with breast cancer myself at 26, so that was pretty life-changing,” she said in an interview with WRAL Orlando. “I just finished the hardest part. I am looking forward to getting back to life.”

The following month Allen celebrated by flying to Chicago to visit her friend Nahiomy Alvarez, 38. On Saturday, August 14 at about 12:30 a.m., the women were walking on Addison Street in the Wrigleyville neighborhood after taking a photo of Wrigley Field.

That’s when Brett Dimick, now 31, was fleeing a prior collision at a Shell station at the southwest corner of Addison and Halsted streets in a BMW X3 SUV. He sped west on Addison, ran a stop sign at Kenmore Avenue, and then made a sharp southbound left turn onto Fremont, striking Allen and Alvarez in the crosswalk. Allen was pronounced dead on the scene, while her friend suffered minor injuries. Dimick and a passenger fled on foot and were captured by a security camera.

VIDEO: “Oh my God!” A nearby home camera captured what appears to be the SUV making a sharp turn onto N Fremont. The two victims were hit soonafter. Witnesses tell me a lot neighbors jumped in to help. More on @cbschicago at 10. pic.twitter.com/4OA9QAOlXi — Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) August 15, 2021

Despite police having this footage and the vehicle, it was months before they made an arrest. Within days of the killing, multiple people on social media identified the driver as Dimick, co-owner of Hideaway Chicago, a now-closed pizzeria and bar in Lincoln Park. He had previously been convicted of DUIs and drug offenses, and had his license revoked in 2009. The commenters expressed frustration that Dimick was still at large.

Finally on December 13, 2021, police announced that Dimick had been apprehended and charged with a felony count of reckless homicide, plus felony counts of failure to report a crash resulting in an injury and a death.

More than a year later, on December 22, Dimick pleaded guilty to all counts, a spokesperson for the Cook County state’s attorney’s office told Streetsblog, citing court records. Presiding judge Michael Clancy sentenced the offender to six years for each crash resulting in an injury or death charge, served concurrently, plus three years for the homicide charge. He was given 375 days credit for time served. The judge also recommended that Dimick undergo addiction treatment in prison. He’s now incarcerated in Joliet’s Stateville Correctional Center.

Attorney Brendan Kevenides from FK Law, a personal injury firm specializing in pedestrian and bike crash cases (and a Streetsblog sponsor) said he thinks the sentence is appropriate. “Generally, I do not have much faith in the criminal justice system to hold drivers that kill responsible. I have seen so many drivers cause so much harm, that seeing a driver face real jail time strikes me as a positive thing. Drivers should be on notice that if they hurt or kill someone with their vehicle, they will be held accountable.”

While the crash won’t bring Sophie Allen back to her loved ones, hopefully they can take solace in knowing that some measure of justice was served.