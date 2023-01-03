Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 3
- Man fatally struck in crosswalk at 79th/Lafayette in W. Chatham by driver who fled on foot with passengers (ABC)
- Hit-and-run driver fatally struck Roy Lee, 21, as he exited his car near 72nd/Damen in W. Englewood (ABC)
- Three Chicago police officers suffered minor injuries in crash at 31st/Rhodes (FOX)
- 4 CTA bus lines will be routed away from lake Michigan due to heavy fog (NBC)
- After issues with groups of motorcyclists riding on 41st/DLSD ped bridge, new 43rd bridge is getting cul de sac (Block Club)
- Chicago Architect Carol Ross Barney wins 2023 AIA gold medal for downtown riverwalk (Architectural Record)
- Building permits issued for Invest South/West TOD project in Auburn Gresham (Chicago YIMBY)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great new year.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago