Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 3

Man fatally struck in crosswalk at 79th/Lafayette in W. Chatham by driver who fled on foot with passengers (ABC)

Hit-and-run driver fatally struck Roy Lee, 21, as he exited his car near 72nd/Damen in W. Englewood (ABC)

Three Chicago police officers suffered minor injuries in crash at 31st/Rhodes (FOX)

4 CTA bus lines will be routed away from lake Michigan due to heavy fog (NBC)

After issues with groups of motorcyclists riding on 41st/DLSD ped bridge, new 43rd bridge is getting cul de sac (Block Club)

Chicago Architect Carol Ross Barney wins 2023 AIA gold medal for downtown riverwalk (Architectural Record)

Building permits issued for Invest South/West TOD project in Auburn Gresham (Chicago YIMBY)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great new year.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago