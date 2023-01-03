Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 3

  • Man fatally struck in crosswalk at 79th/Lafayette in W. Chatham by driver who fled on foot with passengers (ABC)
  • Hit-and-run driver fatally struck Roy Lee, 21, as he exited his car near 72nd/Damen in W. Englewood (ABC)
  • Three Chicago police officers suffered minor injuries in crash at 31st/Rhodes (FOX)
  • 4 CTA bus lines will be routed away from lake Michigan due to heavy fog (NBC)
  • After issues with groups of motorcyclists riding on 41st/DLSD ped bridge, new 43rd bridge is getting cul de sac (Block Club)
  • Chicago Architect Carol Ross Barney wins 2023 AIA gold medal for downtown riverwalk (Architectural Record)
  • Building permits issued for Invest South/West TOD project in Auburn Gresham (Chicago YIMBY)

