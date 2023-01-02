Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 2

Jennifer Lopez, 12, killed Sunday after driver of car she was riding in rolled the vehicle on I-55 near Harlem (ABC)

Motorist killed after rear-ending semi at Indiana 49 and Indian Boundary Rd. in Chesterton (Tribune)

Driver struck pedestrian early Sunday morning on 6-lane Touhy Ave. at Central Ave. in Skokie (CBS)

Man, 18, charged with DUI after school bus crash that killed passengers Emil, 19, and Grace, 20, Diewald in Kane County (ABC)

Allegedly intoxicated driver charged after Metra train hit his vehicle in North Chicago (LMCS)

5 charged in attack that seriously injured man, 26, on Monroe Red Line platform Wednesday night (FOX)

Violence Interrupters planned to add 30 people to trains to provide extra security last weekend (FOX)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great new year.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago