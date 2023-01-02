Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 2
- Jennifer Lopez, 12, killed Sunday after driver of car she was riding in rolled the vehicle on I-55 near Harlem (ABC)
- Motorist killed after rear-ending semi at Indiana 49 and Indian Boundary Rd. in Chesterton (Tribune)
- Driver struck pedestrian early Sunday morning on 6-lane Touhy Ave. at Central Ave. in Skokie (CBS)
- Man, 18, charged with DUI after school bus crash that killed passengers Emil, 19, and Grace, 20, Diewald in Kane County (ABC)
- Allegedly intoxicated driver charged after Metra train hit his vehicle in North Chicago (LMCS)
- 5 charged in attack that seriously injured man, 26, on Monroe Red Line platform Wednesday night (FOX)
- Violence Interrupters planned to add 30 people to trains to provide extra security last weekend (FOX)
