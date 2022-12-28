Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 28

Top sustainable transportation stories from the past year (ATA)

New state driving laws include mandatory community service for reckless behavior near school buses and schools (Block Club)

Archinet looks at Chicagoland receiving $185M for station accessibility upgrades

Letter: Nowadays a Metra train actually showing up on time is a Christmas miracle (Tribune)

This Forbes “What To Do If A Car Hits A Bicycle” advertorial, which mentions Chicago dooring stats, will make you angry

About 2/3 of Southwest Airlines flights to Midway have been cancelled, with no rebooking until 1/31 (Block Club)

Printers Row park fountain restoration is underway (Block Club)

Streetsblog is on a light publishing schedule this week, including Today’s Headlines and occasional posts, as we focus on fundraising tasks.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago