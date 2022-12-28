Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 28
- Top sustainable transportation stories from the past year (ATA)
- New state driving laws include mandatory community service for reckless behavior near school buses and schools (Block Club)
- Archinet looks at Chicagoland receiving $185M for station accessibility upgrades
- Letter: Nowadays a Metra train actually showing up on time is a Christmas miracle (Tribune)
- This Forbes “What To Do If A Car Hits A Bicycle” advertorial, which mentions Chicago dooring stats, will make you angry
- About 2/3 of Southwest Airlines flights to Midway have been cancelled, with no rebooking until 1/31 (Block Club)
- Printers Row park fountain restoration is underway (Block Club)
Streetsblog is on a light publishing schedule this week, including Today’s Headlines and occasional posts, as we focus on fundraising tasks.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago