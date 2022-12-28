Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 28

  • Top sustainable transportation stories from the past year (ATA)
  • New state driving laws include mandatory community service for reckless behavior near school buses and schools (Block Club)
  • Archinet looks at Chicagoland receiving $185M for station accessibility upgrades
  • Letter: Nowadays a Metra train actually showing up on time is a Christmas miracle (Tribune)
  • This Forbes “What To Do If A Car Hits A Bicycle” advertorial, which mentions Chicago dooring stats, will make you angry
  • About 2/3 of Southwest Airlines flights to Midway have been cancelled, with no rebooking until 1/31 (Block Club)
  • Printers Row park fountain restoration is underway (Block Club)

Streetsblog is on a light publishing schedule this week, including Today’s Headlines and occasional posts, as we focus on fundraising tasks.

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.

– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago