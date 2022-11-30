Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 30
- Buttigieg discusses Chicagoland bike issues, including need for truck side guards to prevent crash deaths (Axios)
- Driver hospitalized after inbound Rock Island Metra train struck car in Midlothian (NBC)
- 2 officers hospitalized after collision with Jeep driver at 16th and State (CBS)
- Lawsuit filed against drunk trucker who injured 16 St. Ignatius hockey players and 4 trucking companies (My Stateline)
- Suspect charged with 10/2 robbery and battery of CTA worker on train at Fullerton station (FOX)
- Metra to expand Union Pacific-West schedule beginning next week (NBC)
- Lake Forest resident Norman Carlson is set to retire from the Metra Board of Directors (Tribune)
- All-affordable TOD next to Western Brown stop approved by zoning committee (Block Club)
- What if all of Chicago’s too-large streets were replaced with scenic canals? (@urbenist)
- CTA hosting career fair for bus operators and mechanics Friday, 12/2, 9 AM to 1 PM at Malcom X College
- Better Streets Chicago action fund launch party Wednesday 12/7, 7 PM at Emerald Loop, 216 N. Wabash
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has chipped in so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $50K by January 31 to keep the site rolling smoothly in 2023. You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy the holiday season.
– John Greenfield, editor, Streetsblog Chicago