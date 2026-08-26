Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 26

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• “Editorial: Chicago has dreamed of an O’Hare express for decades. This one deserves a shot.” (Crain’s)

• “This proposed shuttle will get you from downtown Chicago to O’Hare Airport in 15 minutes flat—so what’s the hold-up?” (Time Out Chicago)

• “Inside the $2.25B plan for a 15-minute O’Hare-to-downtown train” (Axios)

• “Sluggish Blue Line commutes frustrate riders. Faster trips could be coming — but slowly.” (Tribune)

• “Network Of Bike Lanes Coming To Portage Park With Work Starting This Fall” (Block Club)

• “38 Apartments Proposed For Vacant Lot, Old Industrial Building In Logan Square” (Block Club)

• A shrine to the late, great country singer Dolly Parton is growing at her mural on Broadway in Edgewater where, “Out on the street, the traffic starts jumpin'” (Block Club)

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