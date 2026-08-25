Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 25

Sponsored by:

• Amtrak train struck pedestrian Monday around 1:30 PM between Cicero and Western BNSF stations near Albany, disrupting Metra service (NBC)

• …Chicago Department of Public Health: “If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.”

• Proposal just dropped for O’Hare Flyer battery-powered trains leaving every 1/4 hour between Old Post Office and O’Hare on former freight tracks (Sun-Times, Tribune)

• …Unsurprisingly, the Tribune Editorial Board is all for a faster, more reliable, safer, cleaner, alternative to the Blue Line

• …This conjures bad memories of Musks O’Hare Express scam, but let’s try to keep an open mind until we learn more about what’s pitched

• “Chicago man charged after GPS-tracked Lululemon merch leads police to CTA Green Line” (Fox)

• Update on 40th Ward transportation and public space projects

• “After telling us about his organization, Kevin from Chicago Bike PAC showed us how a bike-friendly alder can make their ward easier and safer to bike in” (Chicagoans Who Bike)

• “This weekend, young people from across the city showed off the lowrider bikes they’ve built with Bikes & Roses at the Archer Heights Branch Library.” (Southwest Collective)

• “Supertri Chicago triathletes swim, bike, and run” (CBS)

• “Famed Sculptor Branly Cadet To Build Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Statue At Lakefront Park” (Block Club)

If you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago’s livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help keep the site going. Thanks!