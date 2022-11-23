Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 23

Cop who shot up escalator of busy station, injuring Ariel Roman, acquitted of battery and misconduct charges (NBC)

Driver struck and injured man, 30, causing life-threatening injuries Tuesday in Cedar Lake, NW Indiana (NWI Times)

CPD searching for suspect accused of crashing stolen car into 5 parked vehicles in North Park neighborhood (ABC)

Girl, 16, shot in leg Tuesday afternoon on sidewalk near 95th Red stop (WGN)

Metra will add 18 trains (9 inbound and 9 outbound) to weekday UP-N service, for a total of 58 runs

Metra MD-W service disrupted Tuesday afternoon due to gas leak in west-suburban Bartlett (CBS)

WaPo notes that ex-CDOT chief Gabe Klein, tapped to run Biden’s vehicle electrification efforts, has 3 e-bikes

Streetsblog Chicago will be off on Thursday and Friday. Enjoy the long weekend.

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.