Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 23
- Cop who shot up escalator of busy station, injuring Ariel Roman, acquitted of battery and misconduct charges (NBC)
- Driver struck and injured man, 30, causing life-threatening injuries Tuesday in Cedar Lake, NW Indiana (NWI Times)
- CPD searching for suspect accused of crashing stolen car into 5 parked vehicles in North Park neighborhood (ABC)
- Girl, 16, shot in leg Tuesday afternoon on sidewalk near 95th Red stop (WGN)
- Metra will add 18 trains (9 inbound and 9 outbound) to weekday UP-N service, for a total of 58 runs
- Metra MD-W service disrupted Tuesday afternoon due to gas leak in west-suburban Bartlett (CBS)
- WaPo notes that ex-CDOT chief Gabe Klein, tapped to run Biden’s vehicle electrification efforts, has 3 e-bikes
Streetsblog Chicago will be off on Thursday and Friday. Enjoy the long weekend.
