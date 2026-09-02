Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, September 2

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• Family of Dominique Pollion, 37, stabbed and killed last January on Blue Line by man who filmed the attack, is suing CTA (WTTW)

• More about the debut of Northern Illinois Transit Authority (Gov. Pritzker, Mass Transit, Trains.com, Wand News, Smart Cities, Center Square,

• Union Pacific vs. Metra: Appeals Court Decides in Surface Transportation Board’s Favor (Railway Age)

• “Editorial: More cops are accused of misusing Flock cameras. This is becoming too much like Big Brother.” (Tribune)

• “Leah Pouw: Why Chicago’s block parties matter in a time of anger and disconnection” (Tribune)

• Letter: “Fifteen minutes from downtown to O’Hare International Airport by train? I don’t think so.” (Tribune)

• “Meet Chicago’s ‘Bubble Lady,’ Filling Buses With Bubbles And Hearts With Joy” (Block Club)

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