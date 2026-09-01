NITA reason to celebrate? Here are some thoughts about today’s Northern Illinois Transit Authority launch from the agency, Governor Pritzker, and advocates

This post is sponsored by Ride Illinois.

As stated in recent articles posted on Streetsblog Chicago, there’s reason for healthy skepticism about whether Chicagoland’s new Northern Illinois Transit Authority will live up to its promise to create a Berlin-style unified, safe, reliable, affordable transit system.

But personally, I’m opting to wear my rose-colored glasses today as we celebrate the official launch of the NITA umbrella agency (which replaces the Regional Transportation Authority) and remixed CTA, Metra, and Pace boards. Since this historic milestone is taking place on 9/1/26, let’s start things off on a positive note by celebrating with this extremely exuberant song by the Chicago-founded band Earth Wind and Fire. (If, by some chance, you’ve never heard this tune before, thank me later.)

All right, with that out of the way, I should probably put the jubilation on hold for the moment – although I may go somewhere after work to toast the launch with a “NITA Margarita.” Right now, let’s take look at what the bakery-fresh transit authority, and others, have to say about this momentous occasion. I’ve reached out to just about all the stakeholders I could think of to ask for a comment, as well scanning social media, and requesting feedback from SBC readers. This post will probably be updated with more commentary, but here’s some of what I’ve come across so far.

Northern Illinois Transit Authority

As if someone waved a wand, the RTA’s online presence has magically been transformed into NITA’s, and so far I like what I see. I’m talking about their website, Facebook, Bluesky, Twitter, yada, yada, yada. I dig the graphic design, evoking bus and railcar windows, and I expect there will soon be some branded t-shirts, bicycle caps, drink coasters etc. available for purchase.

“Fine,” a cynic might respond. “But could this be a case of ‘Meet the new boss / Same as the old boss’?” (Nothing signals a shift from optimism to pessimism like a switch from a joyous Earth Wind and Fire track to one by the often-gloomy English rock band The Who.)

But, again, I suggest we “accentuate the positive” today. So let’s take a look at some of what NITA said about its birthday in a press release this morning, focusing on stuff that hasn’t previously been discussed on Streetsblog.

“Riders will continue to see better connections between buses and trains, more frequent and reliable service, simpler fares and payment options, stronger coordination around public safety, better access to real-time information and a more accessible transit system,” the release states. “New public safety measures will include a Transit Ambassador program and a new NITA Office of Transit Safety and Experience, which will oversee the coordination of safety responses across the system.”

The agency notes that the law allocates about $1.5 billion a year for transit statewide, with roughly $1.2 billion of that going towards new annual operations money for Chicagoland in 2027, the first full year of the increased funding. “Since the NITA Act was signed, $132 million has been directed toward near-term improvements across CTA, Metra, and Pace, including expanded and more reliable service, efforts to address rail slow zones and chronic bus delays, new safety and security resources and expanded access to affordable fares.”

Maulik Vaishnav

“This is the beginning of a transformation that will ultimately be measured by what riders experience every day,” said NITA Chief Transition Officer Maulik Vaishnav in a statement. “Our job is to build a system with more frequent and reliable service, dependable connections; simpler fares; safer and more accessible trips; and information riders can trust. The NITA Act gives us the regional authority and resources to bring those pieces together as one network.”

“September 1 is the starting line,” Vaishnav added. “We have an extraordinary opportunity to build a transit system around how people travel across this region. Our goal is a network that is easier to understand, easier to navigate and more dependable wherever your trip begins or ends.”

“NITA’s first board meeting with a new 20-member board is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 10 [at 175 W. Jackson Blvd. in the 16th floor board room] followed by the new CTA, Metra and Pace boards each meeting later in September,” the presser concludes.”

Governor JB Pritzker

“A year ago, our state’s transit was facing a doomsday scenario, with service cuts and fare hikes that would have left riders stranded,” said Governor JB Pritzker, in a statement on the NITA news release. “Together with our partners in the General Assembly, we stepped up to support riders, keep transit affordable and improve services.”

Pritzker, flanked by NITA Act brain trust, Rep. Eva-Dina Delgado, Sen. Ram Villivalam, and Rep. Kam Buckner, signs the law last December at Union Station. Photo: John Greenfield

Amy Rynell

Active Transportation Alliance

“NITA is a bold, once-in-a-generation opportunity to build the transit system northern Illinois deserves,” said Active Transportation Alliance Executive Director Amy Rynell in a quote on the NITA presser. “By uniting our region’s transit agencies around better service, easier connections and a shared commitment to riders, this legislation can make getting around simpler, faster, and more reliable.”

Equiticity

Oboi Reed

“The NITA Act going into effect today marks a significant moment for transit in Chicago and Northern Illinois,” noted Equiticity President and CEO Oboi Reed in a statement to Streetsblog. “However, its true importance will be measured by whether it materially improves life outcomes for Black and Brown people across the region. For too long, our communities have experienced disinvestment, fragmented service, safety concerns, and limited access to the jobs, schools, healthcare, grocery stores, parks, and cultural institutions that shape quality of life. NITA must be more than a new governance structure; it must become a public agency with an operational commitment to racial equity, mobility justice, and environmental justice baked into both policy and practice.”

“That means centering Black and Brown communities in decision-making, prioritizing service improvements where transit dependence and historic harms are greatest, reducing transportation cost burdens, advancing clean and active mobility options, and measuring success by whether the system expands freedom, access, engagement, safety, and opportunity for the people who have been most excluded,” Reed added. “For NITA to fulfill its promise, racial equity must not be aspirational language. Racial equity must be the foundation for how the agency envisions, plans, funds, develops, operates, evaluates, and is held accountable for transit service across the region. As always, Equiticity is ready to ride with NITA as we continue and expand our partnership with the agency in Black and Brown Chicago neighborhoods and across the region.”

Dr. Kate Lowe, UIC

Kate Lowe

Lowe is an Associate Professor at the University of Illinois Chicago’s Department of Urban Planning and Policy. “Today is a reminder of the critical downpayment we’ve made in sustaining and enhancing public transit in Illinois,” she said in an email to SBC. “Congratulations to those in and beyond the statehouse that secured this collective investment for equity, sustainability, and economic vitality. I’m optimistic that NITA’s new service standards and funding allocations can build on work RTA did to incorporate equity in how covid relief funds were distributed across the service operators.”

Granted, not all transit advocates are going to have such a positive attitude toward’s NITA’s first day on the streets. But, hey, as Earth Wind and Fire sang, “That’s The Way of the World.”

Read the full NITA press release here.

Update 9/1/26, 3:30 PM: As expected, more statements are coming in, and I expect they’ll continue to do so for a while. So as I continue to receive additional quotes, or notice interesting stuff online, I’ll keep tacking it on to the bottom of this post.

Metropolitan Planning Council

Audrey Wennink

“The new structure under NITA will make it easier to deliver transit service that works for people accessing locations all over the Chicago region,” said Audrey Wennink, a senior director leading MPC’s transportation policy efforts. “NITA will make it easier to transfer between CTA, Pace and Metra. People will be able to count on even more frequent and reliable buses and trains. It will enable travel by transit throughout the day and evening not only for work but to access medical appointments, shopping, green spaces, and culture. Our region’s transit future is bright!”

“Also, MPC has the report Transforming Transit, documenting why we needed this reform and what’s possible now,” Wennink added.

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