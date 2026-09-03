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Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 3

9:00 AM CDT on September 3, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 3
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• John’s new op-ed in the Tribune: “Sean Duffy doesn’t deserve credit for Midwest Amtrak funding,” which also discusses his attempts to derail CTA projects and operations funding

• “NITA is in the driver’s seat for transit with $8M assist from consultants (Daily Herald)

• Letter from retired Metra planner: “The O’Hare Flyer dream transit line is very unlikely to be implemented without huge government subsidies.” (Sun-Times)

• Letters to the Tribune: “Get speeding under control” on DLSD and “Unbearable noise on the drive”

• “Delivery Robots Swarm Lincoln Park Sidewalk In Viral Video As Pushback Grows” (Block Club)

• “Heat Shuts Down Lake Shore Drive Bridge For Over 4 Hours, Causing ‘Incredibly Hectic’ Day Of Traffic,” impacting Lakefront Trail users (Block Club)

• “15 Things To Do Outside In Chicago This September” including Bike the Drive (Block Club)

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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