Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 3

Sponsored by:

• John’s new op-ed in the Tribune: “Sean Duffy doesn’t deserve credit for Midwest Amtrak funding,” which also discusses his attempts to derail CTA projects and operations funding

• “NITA is in the driver’s seat for transit with $8M assist from consultants (Daily Herald)

• Letter from retired Metra planner: “The O’Hare Flyer dream transit line is very unlikely to be implemented without huge government subsidies.” (Sun-Times)

• Letters to the Tribune: “Get speeding under control” on DLSD and “Unbearable noise on the drive”

• “Delivery Robots Swarm Lincoln Park Sidewalk In Viral Video As Pushback Grows” (Block Club)

• “Heat Shuts Down Lake Shore Drive Bridge For Over 4 Hours, Causing ‘Incredibly Hectic’ Day Of Traffic,” impacting Lakefront Trail users (Block Club)

• “15 Things To Do Outside In Chicago This September” including Bike the Drive (Block Club)

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