Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 25

Chicago Tonight looks at the CTA’s proposed 2023 budget

CTA board clears measures for future land acquisitions to support Red Line Extension (Mass Transit)

Man in his 40s dead in Waukegan motorcycle crash after reportedly having mechanical issues (FOX)

Man, 63, critically injured when a hit-and-run driver crashed into the vehicle he was standing near at 46th/Ashland (ABC)

CPD: Driver reversed, struck police officer during Lakeview traffic stop, 2 other officers injured in chase (ABC)

Prosecutors: Driver led police on high-speed chase, drove into oncoming traffic at 95 mph in stolen car (FOX)

110 affordable apartments proposed for corner across from Howard Street Red Line station (Block Club)

Elmhurst residents are commuting to downtown Chicago far less than they did before the pandemic, city figures show (Patch)

Some of the new precast concrete curbs on Milwaukee bike lanes in Irving Park are already damaged (Block Club)

Andersonville’s future Catalpa Plaza site will be pedestrianized for trick-or-treating event Saturday (Block Club)

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.