Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 25
- Chicago Tonight looks at the CTA’s proposed 2023 budget
- CTA board clears measures for future land acquisitions to support Red Line Extension (Mass Transit)
- Man in his 40s dead in Waukegan motorcycle crash after reportedly having mechanical issues (FOX)
- Man, 63, critically injured when a hit-and-run driver crashed into the vehicle he was standing near at 46th/Ashland (ABC)
- CPD: Driver reversed, struck police officer during Lakeview traffic stop, 2 other officers injured in chase (ABC)
- Prosecutors: Driver led police on high-speed chase, drove into oncoming traffic at 95 mph in stolen car (FOX)
- 110 affordable apartments proposed for corner across from Howard Street Red Line station (Block Club)
- Elmhurst residents are commuting to downtown Chicago far less than they did before the pandemic, city figures show (Patch)
- Some of the new precast concrete curbs on Milwaukee bike lanes in Irving Park are already damaged (Block Club)
- Andersonville’s future Catalpa Plaza site will be pedestrianized for trick-or-treating event Saturday (Block Club)
