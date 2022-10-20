CTA releases its proposed 2023 budget during a time of rider discontent

CTA rider confidence is currently at a low point. Due to COVID-related staffing shortages, bus and train runs are often skipped, leading to longer, less predictable wait times. For example, the advocacy group Commuters Take Action analyzed transit data and found that on Wednesday only 65 percent of scheduled Blue Line runs actually materialized.

Adding insult to injury, predicted arrival times on on the CTA Train Tracker website, platform displays, and various apps are based on a mix of real-time data and scheduled trips, and most riders don’t know how to tell the difference. (Tip: A Wi-Fi wave icon next to an arrival time means it’s real, while a clock icon means it’s scheduled, and therefore merely hypothetical, as you can see in the photo below.)

Love to wait 20 minutes in the middle of the highway for the train… pic.twitter.com/PZ5IKamDeC — Walking NPR (@WalkingNPR) October 20, 2022

On top of that, violent crime has spiked on the ‘L’ system in recent years. And then there are annoyances like smoking and littering, which also seem to have gotten worse during the pandemic.

None of this is helping the system recover from COVID ridership losses. While the system recently reached a new pandemic-era high of an average of about 900,000 trips per weekday, that’s only 64 percent of the pre-COVID norm of 1.4 million rides per weekday.

Amidst all these headwinds, the CTA today released its proposal for a $1.8 billion operating budget for 2023. The budget is up from $1.7 billion in 2021, and significantly higher than the roughly $1 billion allocated in 2019, thanks to an infusion of cash from federal COVID relief, which is helping to make up for decreased fare box revenue.

The budget doesn’t propose raising fares, which would surely face a major backlash due to aforementioned problems on the system. It does call for more investment in hiring bus and train operators, as well as more funding for security.

“Our proposed 2023 operating budget is both fiscally prudent and responsible, with a focus on further improving the essential transit services that Chicagoans rely on as the region continues to evolve from the pandemic,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. in a statement. “In the year ahead, we are committed to maximizing every dollar of our budget to both modernize our system and continue work on the strategic initiatives outlined in support of the guiding pillars of ‘Meeting the Moment’ Action Plan, which addresses the most pressing challenges facing our customers and employees.”

Carter is currently in the doghouse with transit advocates and alderpersons after failing to show up for for his own September 14 City Council hearing on poor transit service. The CTA stonewalled Streetsblog Chicago’s Freedom of Information Act request seeking inside information on why Carter made this seemingly foolish choice, by using a loophole in the FOIA law to redact all relevant information in the documents the agency provided to us. While the CTA budget has to be approved by the agency’s board, not the City Council, his ghosting of the alders is sure to come back to haunt him next time he has to ask the Council for a favor.

We did a Freedom of Information Act request to try to find out why CTA president Dorval Carter ghosted his own 9/14 City Council hearing on poor transit service, infuriating advocates and alders. CTA once again used a loophole to simply black out the relevant info. 🤬@CDRosa pic.twitter.com/lasKjeyk9Z — Streetsblog Chicago (@streetsblogchi) October 18, 2022

Infuriating behavior by Carter aside, the CTA budget projects that ridership will continue to rebound next year, rising by about 9 percent over 2022 ridership. “To ensure that CTA meets that demand, the agency continues an aggressive, comprehensive recruitment program to address the biggest issue impacting service: attracting and retaining workers, especially frontline employees like bus and rail operators,” the agency said in a news release. The CTA hosted eight job fairs in 2022 and hired dozens of new workers, but says it’s still a thousand workers short workers, including about 100 train operators and 650 bus drivers.

The transit agency also promised that it is tweaking the algorithms on the Transit Trackers to make them more accurate, and cited recent upgrades to the Bus Tracker website.

According to the transit agency, American Rescue Plan funding will help bridge an estimated $390 million budget gap in 2023. It’s unclear what the agency will do when the federal stimulus cash dries up in the future, a potential fiscal cliff.

The CTA also released its $3.4 billion 2023-2027 Capital Improvement Program, which is separate from the operating budget. This includes money for the south Red Line extension, which people have been asking for since the Nixon era.

Red Line Extension, which will extend the CTA’s busiest rail line to the southern City limits, and will provide greatly improved transit access and connectivity to the Far South Side of Chicago. The capital plan also includes

All Stations Accessibility Program, to make to make all ‘L’ stations ADA accessible

Expansion of the electric bus fleet, with the goal of electrifying the entire fleet by 2040

Refresh & Renew , which covers short-term improvements to train stations

Better Streets for Buses , a plan for (modest) bus corridor improvements across the city

Questions the news release release raises include just how well are the station accessibility upgrades are going. And why is there no discussion of future route and line planning, aside from the Red Line extension?

More information on the proposed 2023 budget is available at transitchicago.com.

A virtual public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. November 10, 2022. The CTA says that “due to health concerns” there will be no in-person hearings, although this is probably more an issue of cost and convenience for the agency.

A link to view the hearing will be available at transitchicago.com/finance. Residents who want to speak at the virtual public hearing can submit their request prior to the hearing. Options for providing comment at the virtual hearing or for submission to the Chicago Transit Board on the proposed 2023-2027 Capital Program of Projects, 2022 Operating Budget and Program, and the Financial Plan for 2023 and 2024 are detailed below. (The following is the agency’s language.)

WRITTEN STATEMENTS: Written statements will be taken into consideration prior to the adoption of the proposed 2023-2027 Capital Program of Projects, 2023 Operating Budget and Program, and Financial Plan for 2023 and 2024. Written comments for the Chicago Transit Board’s review and consideration must be submitted by 5 p.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Written comments may be submitted in any of the following ways:

Via US Mail, CTA Board Office, 567 W. Lake Street, 2nd Floor, Chicago, IL 60661

Via drop off at CTA Headquarters, 567 W. Lake Street, 1st floor mailroom

Via fax at 312-681-5035

Via email at GLonghini1@transitchicago.com

ORAL STATEMENTS: Members of the public who wish to speak at the virtual public hearing are encouraged to register prior to the hearing, by completing and submitting a Request to Speak form online at transitchicago.com/finance. Individuals registered online by Wednesday, November 9, 2022, the day before the hearing, will be called by the CTA, at the telephone number provided, during the November 10, 2022 hearing, to be connected to the virtual public hearing proceedings.

DIAL IN AT THE TIME OF THE HEARING: Members of the public may also dial-in, while the hearing is in progress, to request to speak, by calling 312-681-3091. Individuals who pre-register to speak will be taken up first at the virtual public hearing. Individuals who call while the hearing is in progress will then speak in the order that they call in.



At the virtual public hearing the CTA will afford an opportunity for interested persons or agencies to be heard with respect to social, economic, environmental and other related aspects of the proposed 2023-2027 Capital Program of Projects, 2023 Operating Budget and Program, Proposed Fare Reductions and the Financial Plan for 2023 and 2024.

At the virtual public hearing, an American Sign Language interpreter and a Spanish interpreter will be provided. Individuals with disabilities who require other accommodations to review the budget or to provide feedback should contact Gregory Longhini, Board Secretary, at GLonghini1@transitchicago.com, 312-681-5022 or Relay.