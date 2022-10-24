Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 24
- CTA schedule for trains being updated; agency says goal is improving trackers, service (ABC)
- Thompson Center redeveloper calls for more policing, cleaning of the ‘L’ system, makes no mention of improving service (Crain’s)
- Green Line experiences delays due to blaze at 47th Street station in Grand Boulevard (NBC)
- Yet another Chicagoan is killed by a reckless driver while waiting for a bus, 3 injured, at 79th/King in Chatham (ABC)
- Driver in custody after fatally striking Luis Martinez Ortiz, 51, at 51st/Kedzie in Gage Park (ABC)
- 5 shot, 3 fatally, at car drifting event at Kedzie/Archer in Brighton Park, police say (ABC)
- Girl, I Guess voter guide endorses Judge William H. Hooks, who gave cyclist Bobby Cann’s killer 10 days, misspelled Cann’s name
