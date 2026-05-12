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Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 12

10:22 AM CDT on May 12, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 12
Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• Block Club: “Cop Appears To Yell ‘I’ll Kill You’ Before Fatally Shooting Man Fleeing Traffic Stop, Video Shows”

• “Chicago police investigate altercation and possible gunfire on CTA bus” (WGN)

• Great response to Tribune Archer editorial from ATA: “By focusing solely on the project’s new PBLs, the editorial entirely misses the lifesaving purpose of the project”

• Block Club: “Every day, 1,000s of semis roll in and out of sprawling warehouse complexes outside Chicago… They pummel the roads, belch fumes and cause deadly crashes.”

• Psst… Moovit, friends don’t let friends use AI to write and/or illustrate sustainable transportation news articles (Bluesky, Twitter)

• A City That Works meetup w/ housing advocate Ald. Walter “Red” Burnett (27th) Wed. 5/13, 5:30-7:30 at Midwest Coast Brewing, 2137 W. Walnut St. RSVP here.

• ACTW’s Richard Day, also an SBC contributor, Rep. Eva-Dina Delgado, and Indivisible Chicago Crew on Mon. 5/18, 7-8:30 PM at Hideout, talking Build Plan. Register here.

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On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $32,721 with $17,279 to go, ideally by the end of May.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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